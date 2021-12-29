“Disney+ Voices” Focuses on the Importance of Tradition and Heritage in Storytelling

The latest in the Disney+ series, Disney+ Voices sees National Geographic's Aneka Hylton-Donelson and Traci Harris spend some time getting to know each other and discuss the importance of heritage and tradition in storytelling efforts.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ Disney+ Voices series, this time focusing on the importance of tradition and heritage in storytelling.

series, this time focusing on the importance of tradition and heritage in storytelling. In this entry of the series, we witness a conversation between National Geographic creative executives Aneka Hylton-Donelson and Traci Harris as they discuss multicultural engagement and the importance of tradition and heritage.

The two have previously worked together on projects for Nat Geo Kids, but get to know each other a bit more personally in the video.

Throughout, the pair share their own traditions that come from their heritage and towards the end of the discussion, predict that National Geographic will look a lot different in front of and behind the camera, but also in the executive boardroom.

Aneka Hylton-Donelson serves as a Director of Development for National Geographic Channel, where she does internal and external development of talent, authentic adventure-driven stories, concepts and formats for National Geographic Channel and Disney+. She has served as the Executive Producer of The March on Washington: Keepers of the Dream special in partnership with National Geographic Studios and ESPN’s The Undefeated. Hylton-Donelson also serves as a Co-Chair of NOIR-DC, a Business Employee Resource Group, at National Geographic where the mission is to empower underrepresented communities, cultivate Black leaders, and influence the media industry to reflect the diversity of its consumers. In addition, she leads efforts with other executive BERG leadership across National Geographic and Disney businesses on creating initiatives that support and encourage diversity, equity, and inclusion.