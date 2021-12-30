Adventures by Disney is Making a Temporary Modification to Their Final Payment and Cancellation Policy for 2022 Adventure Season Trips

Adventures by Disney is making a temporary modification to their final payment and cancellation policy for 2022 Adventure Season trips currently booked through March 31, 2023. What’s Happening: For 2022 Adventure Season trips currently booked through March 31, 2023, Adventures by Disney is temporarily extending final payment until 65 days prior to the start of the trip. This means that those Guests who have not yet reached their final payment due date can wait up to 65 days prior to their Adventures by Disney trip to pay for their vacation.

In addition, Adventures by Disney are also temporarily relaxing the Adventure cancellation fee schedule for currently booked trips departing on or before March 31, 2023. The following lists days prior to vacation commencement date and the fee amount: 65 days or more – Deposit per Guest, nonrefundable after the earlier of the end of the 14-day grace period and the receipt of the executed Adventure Travel Agreement (unless otherwise stated on the Guest Confirmation) 64 – 46 days – 50% of vacation price per Guest 45 days or less – 100% of vacation price per Guest

Please note that this new policy only applies to land-based departures and excludes the following: Antarctica Expedition – 12/20/22, 12/30/22, 2/13/23 Arctic Expedition – 6/19/23, 7/10/23 Galapagos Expedition – 7/10/22, 8/7/22, 12/18/22, 3/19/23, 6/11/23, 7/12/23, 8/2/23, 12/17/23 Buenos Aires Escape –12/18/22, 12/28/22, 2/11/23 All River Cruises All Private Adventures

