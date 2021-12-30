The CDC Has Updated Their Guidance Today Suggesting to Avoid Cruise Travel Regardless of Vaccination Status.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), they have updated their guidance today, suggesting that people should avoid cruise travel regardless of vaccination status. What’s Happening: The CDC put out a statement today to avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status. Even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.

They also said the virus that causes COVID-19 spreads easily between people in close quarters on board ships, and the chance of getting COVID-19 on cruise ships is very high, even if you are fully vaccinated and have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose and that outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported on cruise ships.

Additionally, The CDC recommends if you travel on a cruise ship, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel and get a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose if you are eligible and people who go on a cruise should get tested 1-3 days before their trip and 3-5 days after their trip, regardless of vaccination status or symptoms.

Along with testing, passengers who are not fully vaccinated should self-quarantine for a full 5 days after cruise travel.

While this news has been released, The CDC did not instate a no-sail order for current cruises.

The CDC has also issued the following tips to stay safe if you choose to participate in cruise travel Before you board: Get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and get a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, if eligible. Get tested with a COVID-19 viral test 1–3 days before your departure, even if you are fully vaccinated. If you test positive, isolate and do NOT travel. Get travel insurance. Make sure you have a plan to get care overseas, in case you need it. Consider buying additional insurance that covers health care and emergency evacuation, especially if you will be traveling to remote areas. While you board: Wear a mask to keep your nose and mouth covered when in shared spaces. Stay at least 6 feet/2 meters (about 2 arm lengths) from anyone who is not traveling with you. Do this everywhere—both indoors and outdoors. Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol). Avoid contact with anyone who is sick. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, stay in your cabin and notify the onboard medical center immediately. If you are returning to an international port or disembarking an international river cruise: Your return travel plans may be affected. Foreign health officials may implement formal quarantine procedures if they identify a case of COVID-19 aboard your cruise ship. If you travel on a cruise ship or river cruise and disembark in a foreign port, you might not be able to receive appropriate medical care or be medically evacuated if you get sick. Some countries might refuse to dock your ship or allow passengers to disembark. After you disembark: Get tested 3–5 days after your trip. If your test is positive, isolate yourself to protect others from getting infected. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after travel; isolate and get tested if you develop symptoms, regardless of vaccination status. If you are not fully vaccinated, in addition to the recommendations above: Stay home and self-quarantine for a full 5 days after cruise travel, even if you do not have symptoms.

