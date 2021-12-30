The CDC Has Updated Their Guidance Today Suggesting to Avoid Cruise Travel Regardless of Vaccination Status.

by | Dec 30, 2021 11:16 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), they have updated their guidance today, suggesting that people should avoid cruise travel regardless of vaccination status.

What’s Happening:

  • The CDC put out a statement today to avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status. Even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.
  • They also said the virus that causes COVID-19 spreads easily between people in close quarters on board ships, and the chance of getting COVID-19 on cruise ships is very high, even if you are fully vaccinated and have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose and that outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported on cruise ships.
  • Additionally, The CDC recommends if you travel on a cruise ship, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel and get a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose if you are eligible and people who go on a cruise should get tested 1-3 days before their trip and 3-5 days after their trip, regardless of vaccination status or symptoms.
  • Along with testing, passengers who are not fully vaccinated should self-quarantine for a full 5 days after cruise travel.
  • While this news has been released, The CDC did not instate a no-sail order for current cruises.
  • The CDC has also issued the following tips to stay safe if you choose to participate in cruise travel
    •  Before you board:
      • Get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and get a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, if eligible.
      • Get tested with a COVID-19 viral test 1–3 days before your departure, even if you are fully vaccinated. If you test positive, isolate and do NOT travel.
      • Get travel insurance. Make sure you have a plan to get care overseas, in case you need it. Consider buying additional insurance that covers health care and emergency evacuation, especially if you will be traveling to remote areas.
    • While you board:
      • Wear a mask to keep your nose and mouth covered when in shared spaces.
      • Stay at least 6 feet/2 meters (about 2 arm lengths) from anyone who is not traveling with you. Do this everywhere—both indoors and outdoors.
      • Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol).
      • Avoid contact with anyone who is sick.
      • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
      • If you have symptoms of COVID-19, stay in your cabin and notify the onboard medical center immediately.
    • If you are returning to an international port or disembarking an international river cruise:
      • Your return travel plans may be affected. Foreign health officials may implement formal quarantine procedures if they identify a case of COVID-19 aboard your cruise ship.
      • If you travel on a cruise ship or river cruise and disembark in a foreign port, you might not be able to receive appropriate medical care or be medically evacuated if you get sick.
      • Some countries might refuse to dock your ship or allow passengers to disembark.
    • After you disembark:
      • Get tested 3–5 days after your trip.
      • If your test is positive, isolate yourself to protect others from getting infected.
      • Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after travel; isolate and get tested if you develop symptoms, regardless of vaccination status.
      • If you are not fully vaccinated, in addition to the recommendations above:
      • Stay home and self-quarantine for a full 5 days after cruise travel, even if you do not have symptoms.
  • For more up to date information regarding Cruise travel, visit The CDC’s website.

 
 
