Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain Closed Early or Remained Closed Today Due to Inclement Weather

Southern California has had its fair share of rain this past week, at least by California standards. Due to inclement weather, SoCal theme parks didn’t open for the day or plan to close early due to the rain.

What’s Happening:

Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain all announced via their Twitter or Instagram accounts that they will be closing early or closed today, December 30th, due to inclement weather.

Due to inclement weather, #KnottsBerryFarm will be closing at 1pm today (Thursday, December 30). The California Marketplace will remain open until 7pm pic.twitter.com/DX8qhUEKXo — Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) December 30, 2021

At Knott’s Berry Farm, the park will close at 1 PM but the Marketplace outside the park will remain open today until 7 PM.

PARK UPDATE: Due to inclement weather, #SixFlagsMagicMountain will be CLOSED today, December 30. — Six Flags Magic Mountain (@SFMagicMountain) December 30, 2021