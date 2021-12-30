Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain Closed Early or Remained Closed Today Due to Inclement Weather

Southern California has had its fair share of rain this past week, at least by California standards. Due to inclement weather, SoCal theme parks didn’t open for the day or plan to close early due to the rain.
What’s Happening:
- Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain all announced via their Twitter or Instagram accounts that they will be closing early or closed today, December 30th, due to inclement weather.
Due to inclement weather, #KnottsBerryFarm will be closing at 1pm today (Thursday, December 30). The California Marketplace will remain open until 7pm pic.twitter.com/DX8qhUEKXo
— Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) December 30, 2021
- At Knott’s Berry Farm, the park will close at 1 PM but the Marketplace outside the park will remain open today until 7 PM.
PARK UPDATE: Due to inclement weather, #SixFlagsMagicMountain will be CLOSED today, December 30.
— Six Flags Magic Mountain (@SFMagicMountain) December 30, 2021
- Most attractions at the two parks would not be able to operate in rainy or stormy situations, and the crowd levels would likely be so low that it doesn’t justify being open.
- Universal Studios Hollywood, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure remain open, as they usually do in the rainy weather, due to more indoor attractions.
- Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain both anticipate reopening tomorrow, December 31st.