DCappella Cover of “Prince Ali” from Disney’s “Aladdin” Coming Soon, Available to Pre-Save Now

Make way, here they come! DCappella, Disney’s a cappella group, released a teaser video today for their new single, “Prince Ali,” from Disney’s Aladdin.

The teaser video, which can be seen below, does not give a specific date for the release of the new cover.

However, the tweet does let us know that the new single is currently available for: Pre-save on Spotify Pre-save on Deezer Pre-add on Apple Music

“Prince Ali” was originally performed by Robin Williams in his role as the Genie from Disney’s 1992 animated classic and was later adapted and performed by Will Smith in the 2019 live-action remake.

Come be the first on your block to meet our new single. 🧞‍♂️ Pre-save 𝙋𝙍𝙄𝙉𝘾𝙀 𝘼𝙇𝙄 now! https://t.co/KGwUodySfq pic.twitter.com/iW5mny32Io — Disney's DCappella (@DCappellaMusic) January 3, 2022

About DCappella:

DCappella is Disney Music Group’s premier a cappella singing sensation featuring 7 world class vocalists. Known for their reimagined classics from the Disney songbook, the group originally came together as a result of a nationwide search for the best vocal performing talent in acappella and stage. Since their debut on the American Idol stage during Disney Night in 2018, DCappella has completed a 40-city tour through North America and parts of Canada, and they sold out an 18-city tour through Japan.

Disney’s Aladdin is available to stream now on Disney+.