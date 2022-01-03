Sony Delays “Morbius” Again, Now Set for April Debut

Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff and vampire anti-hero film Morbius has been delayed once again. The film will now be coming to theaters in April, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Jared Leto-led film has been delayed twice prior to this move.After moving from March of 2021 to October of 2021, the film was then delayed until January 26, 2022.

Now, the film has been delayed a third time and will hit theaters on April 1st.

Sony sites the recent surge in COVID-19 numbers as their reason for delaying the film again.

