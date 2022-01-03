Sony Delays “Morbius” Again, Now Set for April Debut

Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff and vampire anti-hero film Morbius has been delayed once again. The film will now be coming to theaters in April, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- The Jared Leto-led film has been delayed twice prior to this move.After moving from March of 2021 to October of 2021, the film was then delayed until January 26, 2022.
- Now, the film has been delayed a third time and will hit theaters on April 1st.
- Sony sites the recent surge in COVID-19 numbers as their reason for delaying the film again.
About Morbius:
- One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?
- Morbius will be directed by Daniel Espinosa with the screen story and screenplay coming from Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.
- Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Lucas Foster are producers with Louise Rosner, Emma Ludbrook serving as executive producers.