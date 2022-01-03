“The Book of Boba Fett” Watched by 1.7 Million Households in Debut, Outpacing “Hawkeye”

The Book of Boba Fett debuted last week on Disney+ and a whole lot of excited Star Wars fans tuned in. In fact, The new series outpaced Marvel’s Hawkeye in its first five days, according to Deadline.
- In it’s Wednesday-Sunday debut, the premiere episode of The Book of Boba Fett was watched in 1.7 million households, which was 13% higher than Hawkeye, which was watched by 1.5 million.
- The viewership numbers were measured by Samba TV across 46M TV devices with a panel of 3 million Smart TV households who watched at least five minutes.
- The Book of Boba Fett did still come in behind Loki, which was watched in 2.5 million households in its first five days.
- Some of the other big markets for The Book of Boba Fett included the UK, where it was watched in 188k households; Germany, where it reached 69k and Australia, where it got to 13k.
About The Book of Boba Fett:
- The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.
- The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen.
- Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers.
- The first episode of The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes releasing Wednesdays.
