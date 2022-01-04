New Performances Announced for 2022 Season at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

by | Jan 4, 2022 12:48 PM Pacific Time

New musicians and entertainers are set to perform in Steinmetz Hall and Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in 2022!

What’s Happening:

  • New entertainment coming to the Dr. Phillips Center for the 2021-2022 season include:

  • The TEN Tenors – Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Steinmetz Hall: The TEN Tenors formed in 1995. Since then, they have headlined over 2,000 concerts around the world, sold  more than 3.5 million tickets and released more than 20 albums. Their 10-part harmonies have been enjoyed by more than 90 million people.

  • SFJAZZ Collective – Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Steinmetz Hall: Founded by SFJAZZ in 2004, the SFJAZZ Collective is a leaderless group and a democratic composer’s workshop that represents what’s happening now in jazz. The Collective’s mission is to perform fresh arrangements of works by a modern master and newly commissioned pieces by each member. Through this pioneering approach, simultaneously honoring music’s greatest figures while championing jazz’s up-to-the-minute directions, the SFJAZZ Collective embodies SFJAZZ’s commitment to jazz as a living, ever-relevant art form.

  • Alan Cumming: Is Not Acting His Age – Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Steinmetz Hall: Tony award-winner Alan Cumming is beyond electric. He was an award-winning Hamlet, and he had his own talk show. He was a tour de force solo Macbeth and he voiced a Smurf, twice. He shot a video portrait with Robert Wilson, and recorded a duet with Liza Minnelli. He made back to back films with Stanley Kubrick and the Spice Girls. He appeared in a Jay Z video and wrote a #1 New York Times best selling memoir. He has played Dionysus, the Devil, God, the Pope and was shot by Herb Ritts for Vanity Fair as Pan. He was on a stamp. He was a teleporting Superhero, a Lee Jeans model and hosted the Tony awards.

  • UCF Celebrates the Arts: Shrek The Musical – Thursday-Saturday, April 14-16, 2022 at Walt Disney Theater: Based on the Dreamworks film, Shrek The Musical is a Tony award-winning hilarious adventure that brings the beloved characters from the film to the stage. Follow the grumpy green ogre named Shrek as his hermit existence is thrown into chaos when a group of storybook favorites – Pinocchio, the Gingerbread Man, the Three Little Pigs and more – invade his swamp, Shrek agrees to save the lovely Princess Fiona – who has been waiting for her prince to rescue her – for Farquaad. With the help of his loyal sidekick, a talking donkey, Shrek learns that he’s not the only one that feels like a misfit and finds out what true love really means. Amidst dazzling puppetry, high-energy dance numbers, side-sticking jokes and over-the-top characters, Shrek The Musical turns the traditional fairy tale upside-down.

  • Mark Morris Dance Group – Friday & Saturday, May 20 & 21, 2022 at Steinmetz Hall: Found in New York City in 1980 by artistic director and choreographer Mark Morris, the Mark Morris Dance Group has been called “the preeminent modern dance organization of our time” by Yo-Yo Ma, its members receiving “highest praise for their technical aplomb, their musicality, and their sheer human authenticity” by Bloomberg News.
 
 
