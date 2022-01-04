Hulu Releases New Trailer For Original Film “Sex Appeal”

Hulu has released a new trailer for their upcoming high school comedy, Sex Appeal, due to make its debut on the streaming service on January 14th.

What’s Happening:

Hulu Sex Appeal

Avery Hansen-White doesn’t do things she isn’t excellent at. So when her long-distance boyfriend hints at wanting to take their relationship to the next level, she sets out to master her sexuality, employing her oldest friend, Larson, as a test subject. In this hilarious teen comedy, Avery’s study results in the realization that there’s more to sex, and love, than mechanics. Relationships require both head and heart.

The Hulu Original film comes rom the production company, American High, a production company that focuses on high school comedies, simply because it's the one of the only shared experiences we all go through. It’s where every challenge feels like life and death and where every victory is your greatest accomplishment. It’s a world of firsts, like when you first snuck out of your house and got in real trouble, or where you first learned to drive and drove into a lake. Where you discover who your friends are, the music you love, the movies you love, what your style is, who you are. Sex Appeal is the fifth Hulu Original film from American High following Big Time Adolescence, The Binge , The Ultimate Playlist of Noise , and Plan B .

Sex Appeal stars:

Mika Abdalla

Jake Short

Mason Versaw

Paris Jackson

Margaret Cho

Fortune Feimster

Rebecca Henderson

Tate Hanyok

Hayden Szeto

Artemis Pebdani