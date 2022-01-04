New Trailer Drops For “The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild” on Disney+

Disney+ has released a trailer for the upcoming Ice Age film set to debut on the streaming platform January 28th, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild.

Today, Disney+ The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild , an all-new animated adventure featuring the return of the beloved characters from the wildly successful global Ice Age franchise. The original movie premieres exclusively on Disney+ January 28, 2022.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild continues the hilarious escapades of the sub-zero heroes as they create more prehistoric pandemonium. Eager for a little independence, the thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place of their own but soon find themselves trapped beneath the ice in a massive cave inhabited by dinosaurs. They are rescued by the one-eyed, adventure-loving weasel Buck Wild, and together, with the help of some new friends, embark on a mission to save the Lost World from dinosaur domination. The movie, which features the voices of Simon Pegg (Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Free Guy), Justina Machado (One Day at a Time), Vincent Tong (Ninjago) and Aaron Harris, is directed by John C. Donkin (Ice Age: Continental Drift producer), written by Jim Hecht (Ice Age: The Meltdown), Ray DeLaurentis (Fairly Odd Parents) and Will Schifrin (Bunsen is a Beast) from a story by Jim Hecht, with Lori Forte (the Ice Age franchise) serving as executive producer.