This Friday’s “20/20” to Focus on the Tragic Murder of Molly Watson

The next addition of ABC’s long-running news series 20/20 will focus on the tragic murder of Molly Watson by her husband, James Addie.
What’s Happening:
- Just two days before Molly Watson was set to marry James Addie, her love of seven years, a passing motorist found her tragically murdered on a quiet Missouri road. Authorities soon discovered an elaborate and tangled web of lies surrounding Addie, spun to conceal his biggest secret of all – he was living a double life, both engaged to Watson and married for over 20 years with kids at home.
- As investigators dug through text messages and other key evidence, the question became: How far would Addie go to ensure his two lives wouldn’t collide?
- In a new 20/20, ABC News senior national affairs correspondent Deborah Roberts has the first interview with Melanie Addie, Addie’s ex-wife. She opens up for the first time about her marriage and her experience finding out the truth about her husband, which shattered the life she once knew.
- The two-hour program also includes exclusive interviews with Glen McSparren, the motorist who found Watson’s body and may have seen the killer at the scene; Sam Addie, Addie’s brother; Sheriff Joe Colston, who helped in the investigation; and Samantha Cohen, Chrystal Graves-Yazici and Tabetha Schilb, wedding vendors who worked closely with Watson and Addie in the days before Watson’s murder.
- 20/20 features interviews with Tim Watson, Watson’s brother; Patsy Dent, Watson’s aunt; Jodi Lindberg, Watson’s cousin; and prosecutors Talley Smith and Katharine Dolin.
- This new edition of 20/20 airs Friday, January 7th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC, and streaming the next day on Hulu.