Patent Granted For Disney’s “Virtual World Simulator,” AR Technology Without Glasses, Goggles, or Smartphones

by | Jan 5, 2022 10:13 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

The Walt Disney Company has been granted a patent that will enable multiple users to experience a 3D Virtual World from multiple vantage points without the use of glasses, goggles, or digital devices, according to The Orange County Register.

What’s Happening:

  • A patent was granted to The Walt Disney Company on December 28th by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a Virtual World Simulator, allowing for the simulation of a digital world of animated characters in a real-world theme park attraction.
  • The patent is set to take digital simulation beyond virtual reality and augmented reality, using the new abbreviation VW (for Virtual World) vs. the usual VR or AR.
  • Disney’s VW simulator will reportedly enable multiple users to experience a 3D environment from multiple vantage points without the use of any glasses, goggles, headsets, or smartphones.
  • The patent also states that Disney’s Virtual World Simulator can create 3D imagery using multiple projectors that generate a high rate of images per second and would also use Simultaneous Location and Mapping (SLAM) that will track the point of view of guests moving through the venue.

  • Founders Legal patent attorney Yuri Eliezer has noted that Disney appears to be fast tracking the development of the VW Simulator for a near term roll-out, with the patent also mentioning that the technology could be used to include animated characters along with simulated objects and props in a real-world environment.
  • John DeStefano, a patent and technology technical adviser who studied the recently approved patent alongside Eliezer at Founders Legal, also noted that projectors could be installed inside a dark ride room as something people enjoy while waiting in line or varying places throughout Disneyland Resort or Disney's theme parks at Walt Disney World.  
  • Speculatively speaking, fans may recall the original announcements of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway for Disney’s Hollywood Studios as being in “2 ½ D,” 3D without the use of glasses that never quite materialized. Could this be fast tracked for the Disneyland Park installation of this attraction due to open in 2023?

  • The patent also showcases some kind of handheld device that could also be used to point and reveal animated objects in the real world.
  • Disney is already well versed in projection mapping technology at their parks, with fireworks spectaculars that project down Main Street USA as well as on the landmark castles around the world, as well as in attractions like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and the aforementioned Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.
  • Other parks went through a phase where VR helmets were adopted to update rides as a new experience, and Universal opted for an AR experience with Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge at Universal Studios Japan and soon at Universal Studios Hollywood, but goggles are still needed.
  • Disney has also adopted AR in favor of VR, but only in a few locations. Cast Members at Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance reportedly use AR in training and operations of the attraction, and a test at Disney’s Animal Kingdom has guests getting a close up view of animals at the park thanks to the technology. Disney also uses AR technology in photo opportunities on Disney Genie+.

What They’re Saying:

  • Founders Legal patent and technology technical adviser John DeStefano: “Rather than look through a phone screen or a headset, Disney developed a system almost similar to a movie projector to project on a real surface what humans see on a screen. It’s more real-world experience rather than looking at it through a phone.”

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed