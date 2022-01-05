Hulu Releases New Trailer and Key Art for Original Series “Pam & Tommy”

Hulu has released an all-new trailer plus the key art for their upcoming original series, Pam & Tommy.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has released an all-new trailer, in addition to the key art above for Pam & Tommy, a new limited series coming to the streaming service on February 2nd.
- The show will premiere with three episodes on February 2nd, with new episodes to follow weekly.
About Pam & Tommy:
- Set in the Wild West early days of the Internet, Pam & Tommy is based on the incredible true story of the Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) sex tape. Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen), the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown global sensation when it hit the Web in 1997. A love story, crime caper and cautionary tale rolled into one, the eight-part original limited series explores the intersection of privacy, technology and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current Reality TV Era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of just two.
Pam & Tommy stars:
- Lily James
- Sebastian Stan
- Seth Rogen
- Nick Offerman
- Taylor Schilling
- Andrew Dice Clay
- Pepi Sonuga
- Spenser Granese
- Mozhan Marnò