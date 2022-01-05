The El Capitan Theatre Offering “Encanto” Pajama Party Screenings

Fans of Disney’s Encanto can experience the film in an all new way, as The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood is offering weekend morning showings of the film that include breakfast and the encouragement to wear your pajamas!

What’s Happening:

Guests of The El Capitan Theatre coming to see weekend morning screenings of Encanto are invited to wear their favorite child-friendly pajamas to the movie.

are invited to wear their favorite child-friendly pajamas to the movie. Each guest will receive breakfast to enjoy in their seats, which consists of your choice of cereal, yogurt, muffin, juice and coffee.

Screenings will take place at 10:00AM on Saturday January 8th, Sunday January 9th, Saturday January 15th and Sunday January 16th.

Tickets are $25 per person, regardless of age.

The following are required to enter the theatre: Proof of Full Vaccination, Health Screening Checklist, Face Covering.

About Encanto:

Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal-every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto is now available to stream on Disney+.