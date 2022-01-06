ESPN’s MegaCast Returns For 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T

ESPN’s MegaCast is set to return on Monday with more than a dozen presentations for 2022’s College Football Playoff National Championship, presented by AT&T.

What’s Happening:

For the eighth consecutive year, ESPN will showcase the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T using state-of-the-art technology and by deploying the network’s best innovation for the presentation of No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 1 Alabama on Monday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET.

ESPN’s main telecast will headline the signature MegaCast production, as ESPN offers 13 different presentations of the CFP National Championship Game across ESPN networks. College football’s dramatic finale from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. will be available in more than 160 countries courtesy of ESPN’s networks and streaming platforms.

Lucas Oil Stadium will be the hub of ESPN’s innovation on Championship Monday, including approximately 100 cameras providing every angle of college football’s biggest night. State-of-the-art technology includes: AllCam captures the entire field, allowing isolated shots on any player and activity on the field at all times. Pylon Cameras at each corner of the end zone with the back line pylons now having ability to pan, tilt and zoom – covering more of the end zone than ever before. Multiple Skycams include traditional and hi-sky, showcasing the action from various heights above the field. On-the-field views via cameras that are attached atop the caps of the officials. Line-to-Gain will feature the pylon cam at the first down line (low angle). Virtual reality graphics that span across the entire field and appear via multiple cameras at the same time.

ESPN’s camera complement will include dedicated cameras on Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart at all times, as well as unique camera placements providing views of the teams as they enter the field. The Goodyear Blimp will provide aerial shots of Indianapolis and Lucas Oil Stadium.

More than 100 microphones will be placed throughout the stadium, capturing the sounds of the game and atmosphere of the crowd, enhancing the game telecast.

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call their eighth CFP National Championship together, celebrating the close of their 26th college football season as a commentating team. Reporters Holly Rowe (Alabama) and Molly McGrath (Georgia) will provide news and insight from the sidelines, as McGrath makes her CFP National Championship debut and Rowe covers her first for the main ESPN telecast after reporting on the ESPN Radio broadcast for the first six years of the championship.

ESPN rules analyst Bill Lemonnier will also cover Championship Monday. The former Big Ten referee is a veteran of several marquee assignments, including a number of prestigious bowl games.

ESPN’s MegaCast production includes five additional presentations across its television networks, six more offerings available on the ESPN App and a 4K feed.

Fan-favorite Film Room returns to the National Championship MegaCast, set for ESPN2. In a new twist this year, Texas A&M’s coaching staff are the stars of this MegaCast offering, with head coach Jimbo Fisher and his crew providing insight and analysis alongside ESPN college football analyst Dusty Dvoracek. The Aggies defeated top-ranked Alabama earlier in the season, with Fisher becoming the first Saban assistant to take down his mentor and former boss. Fisher is one of four active FBS coaches to win a national championship, having captured the 2013 BCS national championship with Florida State.

Command Center on ESPNU features a multi-angle presentation, which includes up to four different vantage points at any one time, with statistics and real-time drive charts supplementing the game action.

MegaCast mainstay AT&T 5G SkyCast moves to ESPNEWS this year, with Anish Shroff and Kelly Stouffer providing commentary and context out of commercial breaks before throwing back to the sounds of the game. The popular view from above the action and behind the offense on most plays will also have replays shown regularly throughout the presentation. Additionally, the Skycam viewing option will also be available in 4K on Comcast, DirecTV, YouTube TV and Verizon.

The Spanish-language telecast (ESPN Deportes) and Hometown Radio (SEC Network and the ESPN App) remain staples of the MegaCast, with the All-22 viewing angle and AT&T High SkyCast also available digitally. Hometown Radio (SEC Network and ESPN App)

Fans can listen to the local radio broadcast of each team, with their audio feed synced up with ESPN’s presentation. This MegaCast feed is made possible in conjunction with Alabama Crimson Tide Sports Network Powered by LEARFIELD and the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network. SEC Network will carry the Alabama feed in the first half and the Georgia feed in the second half, with both radio broadcasts available in full on the ESPN App. Alabama (SEC Network & ESPN App): Eli Gold, John Parker Wilson and Rashad Johnson Georgia (SEC Network & ESPN App): Scott Howard, Eric Zeier and DJ Shockley All-22 (ESPN App)

Watch the game the same way players and coaches study film, with a vantage point high above the field of play. The angle allows for the 22 players on the field to be seen at all times, providing the ability to distinguish how plays develop. Commentary will be provided by the ESPN Radio broadcast. ESPN Radio: Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge Call Sixth CFP National Championship Together, Ian Fitzsimmons and Kris Budden Report from Sideline

Sean McDonough calls his sixth CFP National Championship on ESPN Radio, joining analyst Todd Blackledge, who has called the CFP National Championship all eight years on the platform. Lead ESPN Radio reporter Ian Fitzsimmons and ABC

The Spanish-language call of the game will be available on ESPN Deportes, with Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega and Rebeca Landa announcing the action.

New in 2021, the halftime marching band performances at the College Football Playoff National Championship will be available on the ESPN App. The sights and sounds of Alabama’s Million Dollar Band and Georgia’s Redcoat Marching Band will be streaming live via the All-22 view.

ESPN will give a worldwide audience the first-ever look at the “When I’m Gone” music video from global superstars Alesso and Katy Perry in a never-been-done way for the network. The video will debut during halftime of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.

ESPN has made big splashes during halftime performances in the past, with notable performances from Grammy-winning artists Kendrick Lamar and Imagine Dragons. This year is the first time ESPN has ever dropped a global music video within a live telecast.

ESPN will have a number of social media initiatives around the game, including Twitter Tribune. ESPN, Twitter and the College Football Playoff teamed up to curate tweets from Alabama and Georgia fans using #FrontPageTweets to share with those attending the game, in printed newspaper form.