Star Wars Themed Casual Styles and Loungewear Arrive on shopDisney

New Star Wars themed attire has rolled into shopDisney giving fans several fun options for galactic loungewear. Four shirt styles, a hoodie, and sweatpants will help you stay comfortable as you relax and check out the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett, conveniently streaming on Disney

Bring more of the Star Wars galaxy to your wardrobe with the latest clothing assortment to arrive on shopDisney.

Anyone can pull off the cosmic look with these loungewear styles for adults that celebrate one of the greatest franchises in the world.

No matter what faction or species you most relate to in the galaxy, anyone can rock these comfy looks that are perfect for lounging or even your next trip to the Disney parks.

The clothing collection is available now on shopDisney

