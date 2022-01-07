Disney and Pixar’s “Turning Red” to Premiere Exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, March 11th

Today, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution announced that Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red will premiere exclusively in homes worldwide on Disney+ on Friday, March 11th.
What’s Happening:
- In a backtrack from Disney’s original plan of releasing Turning Red exclusively in theaters, the newest film from Pixar will instead premiere on Disney+.
- Similarly, Pixar’s last two films, Soul and Luca were also released exclusively on the streaming service.
- Turning Red will debut on Disney+ on Friday, March 11th.
- In international markets where Disney+ is not yet available, the film will be released theatrically, with premiere dates to be announced.
What They’re Saying:
- Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, said: “Disney+ subscribers around the world enthusiastically embraced Pixar’s Academy Award-winning Soul and the critically-acclaimed “Luca” when they premiered exclusively on the service and we look forward to bringing them Pixar’s next incredible feature film ‘Turning Red’. Given the delayed box office recovery, particularly for family films, flexibility remains at the core of our distribution decisions as we prioritize delivering the unparalleled content of The Walt Disney Company to audiences around the world.”
About Turning Red:
- Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda!
- Directed by Academy Award winner Domee Shi (Pixar short Bao) and produced by Lindsey Collins, Turning Red releases on March 11th, 2022.