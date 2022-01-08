Cast of “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” Makes Their Wand ID in Disney Channel Promo

Everyone knows about the iconic “…and you’re watching Disney Channel” promo and now the cast of Secrets of Sulphur Springs are the latest to make their very own Wand ID.

What’s Happening:

A new video shared by the Disney Channel features several members of the cast of Secrets of Sulphur Springs making their Wand ID.

making their Wand ID. The video includes: Kyliegh Curran Preston Oliver Elle Graham Madeleine McGraw Johari Washington Landon Gordon

You can check out the full video below:

Also, the Disney Channel recently dropped the trailer for the second season Secrets of Sulphur Springs, which begins on January 14th, 2022.