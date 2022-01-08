Cast of “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” Makes Their Wand ID in Disney Channel Promo

Everyone knows about the iconic “…and you’re watching Disney Channel” promo and now the cast of Secrets of Sulphur Springs are the latest to make their very own Wand ID.
What’s Happening:
- A new video shared by the Disney Channel features several members of the cast of Secrets of Sulphur Springs making their Wand ID.
- The video includes:
- Kyliegh Curran
- Preston Oliver
- Elle Graham
- Madeleine McGraw
- Johari Washington
- Landon Gordon
- Also, the Disney Channel recently dropped the trailer for the second season of Secrets of Sulphur Springs, which begins on January 14th, 2022.
- In the new season, Griffin and Harper unravel new mysteries about The Tremont, and Harper follows the real ghost back to the 1930s to learn more about her family’s deep-seated connection to the hotel. When the power source to the time machine is unintentionally taken and the portal disappears, Harper becomes trapped in the past with her great-uncle Sam and great-great-grandfather Elijah, while her great-grandmother Daisy is left to navigate the present. With help from Savannah from her new life in 1962, the friends attempt to fix the time machine and bring back the portal before it’s too late and their lives are forever changed.