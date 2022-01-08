Disney and Lucasfilm Team with FIRST for Build The Future Initiative

Disney and Lucasfilm have announced that they are teaming with FIRST for the “Build the Future” initiative, powered by Star Wars: Force for Change.

As part of the continued partnership with Disney and Lucasfilm, they are are showcasing how students on FIRST teams are working together to be forces for good in their communities as part of Build the Future powered by Star Wars: Force for Change.

FIRST teams can share their story on Twitter or Instagram with #BuildtheFuture, or submit their story

About FIRST: