Disney and Lucasfilm Team with FIRST for Build The Future Initiative

Disney and Lucasfilm have announced that they are teaming with FIRST for the “Build the Future” initiative, powered by Star Wars: Force for Change.
- As part of the continued partnership with Disney and Lucasfilm, they are are showcasing how students on FIRST teams are working together to be forces for good in their communities as part of Build the Future powered by Star Wars: Force for Change.
- FIRST teams can share their story on Twitter or Instagram with #BuildtheFuture, or submit their story for the chance to be featured.
About FIRST:
- For over three decades, FIRST has been building a movement to introduce millions of young people to STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), preparing them for the future.
- And for more than 20 years, Disney has been a proud supporter of FIRST, providing today’s youth with inspiration, access, and opportunity through STEM.
- This year, Disney and FIRST will continue to bring more hands-on learning opportunities to the next generation, empowering them to not only think big, but to develop the skills needed to become tomorrow’s heroes, innovators and forces for good.
- As a FIRST Strategic Partner focused on reducing barriers to underrepresented, underserved youth, Disney and Lucasfilm, through the Star Wars: Force for Change philanthropic initiative, provide financial support as well as mentorship and storytelling opportunities to inspire, strengthen, and diversify interest in science and technology careers.