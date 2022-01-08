Mardi Gras Begins Today at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

by | Jan 8, 2022 3:56 PM Pacific Time

Today, January 8th, is the first day for the Mardi Gras celebration at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. This special event returns this year with food, entertainment and more!

What’s Happening:

  • The good times will roll at Busch Gardens as they kick off the Mardi Gras event, running on select dates from today, January 8th through March 6th.
  • Get jazzed up with Mardi Gras-style live music and New Orleans-inspired entertainment. Catch some festival beads from strolling performers throughout the day, and get caught up in the fun as you dance through spacious walkways.
  • Feast like kings and queens on classic Cajun cuisine as Busch Gardens brings the “Big Easy” to Tampa Bay. Tempt your taste buds with a signature shrimp po’ boy, hearty jambalaya and gumbo, or specialty sweets like iconic beignets. Handcrafted cocktail classics like Hurricanes join new signature drinks for a perfect pairing with the park’s carefully crafted culinary offering.

Among the entertainment offerings are:

  • Mardi Gras Parade – The Bird Gardens come to life as entertainers, stilt walkers and musicians bring the Mardi Gras spirit to Tampa Bay during this lively parade.
  • Bead Garden – What's Mardi Gras without beads? Stop by the Bead Garden for an opportunity to catch beads with your party.
    Select times during event hours. Limited quantity of beads available.
  • Brass Band – Enjoy Bourbon street beats and jazz classics as the Brass Band gets the party started in the Bird Gardens.
  • Live Local Music – Immerse yourself in the music of New Orleans as local musical groups bring zest to this flavorful event.
  • Check the Busch Gardens daily schedule for showtimes.

  • Multiple new and returning dining offerings are available to purchase. You can find the full list of speciality items on the Busch Gardens website.
  • Both 5-item and 10-item food and beverage sampler lanyards can be purchased for $35 and $55, respectively.
  • Below is a map with the locations of each Mardi Gras food booth:

  • Enjoy a short clip of what you can expect during Busch Gardens Mardi Gras, shared by the park on their Twitter:

Busch Gardens Mardi Gras runs every weekend and on select additional dates through March 6th, 2022.

 
 
