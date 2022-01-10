Chandra Zeikel Joins ABC News as Executive Producer for ABC News Live

In a letter to the news division, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced that Chandra Zeikel will be joining ABC News as executive producer for ABC News Live.
What’s Happening:
- Chandra will play a leading role in producing the streaming news channel’s breaking news, live event coverage and special projects.
- She will partner with David Hatcher and Seni Tienabeso as ABC News Live continues its work on expanding its live, original programming lineup. They, along with Justin Dial and Catherine McKenzie, will push toward ABC News Live’s goal of full 24/7 coverage as the go-to news destination for the streaming audience anytime, anywhere and on any device.
- Chandra will also work closely with Marc Burstein to continue growing the seamless collaboration and coordination between ABC News Live and the special events team.
- Chandra joins ABC News from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention where she worked with the CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force as a health communications specialist.
- Previously she was at CNN for 32 years, climbing up the ladder from intern to executive producer.
- She brings with her a vast wealth of live television experience from covering natural disasters to presidential races. Chandra was also a part of teams that won multiple awards, including a 2018 Edward R. Murrow Award for Hurricane Maria coverage, 2010 Peabody Award for coverage of the Gulf oil spill and 1996 Emmy Award for Breaking News coverage of the Olympic Park bombing.