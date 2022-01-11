20th Century Studios Released a Special Look at “Death on the Nile” Along With New Character Posters of The Cast

To celebrate the upcoming release of 20th Century Studios’ Death on the Nile exclusively in theaters on February 11, 2022, and begin the one-month countdown, the studio has released a special look at the tale of passion and jealousy along with the first set of character posters of the all-star ensemble.

Emma Mackey appears as “The Lover”, Jacqueline de Bellefort.

Annette Bening as “The Mother”, Euphemia.

Gal Gadot as “The Bride”, Linnet Ridgeway Doyle.

Kenneth Branagh as “The Detective”, Hercule Poirot.

Letitia Wright as “The Manager”, Rosalie Otterbourne.

Tom Bateman as “The Associate”, Bouc.

Ali Fazal as “The Cousin”, Andrew Katchadourian

About Death On The Nile: