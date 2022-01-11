20th Century Studios Released a Special Look at “Death on the Nile” Along With New Character Posters of The Cast

To celebrate the upcoming release of 20th Century Studios’ Death on the Nile exclusively in theaters on February 11, 2022, and begin the one-month countdown, the studio has released a special look at the tale of passion and jealousy along with the first set of character posters of the all-star ensemble.
Emma Mackey appears as “The Lover”, Jacqueline de Bellefort.
Annette Bening as “The Mother”, Euphemia.
Gal Gadot as “The Bride”, Linnet Ridgeway Doyle.
Kenneth Branagh as “The Detective”, Hercule Poirot.
Letitia Wright as “The Manager”, Rosalie Otterbourne.
Tom Bateman as “The Associate”, Bouc.
Ali Fazal as “The Cousin”, Andrew Katchadourian
About Death On The Nile:
- Filmed with 65mm Panavision cameras in late 2019, Death on the Nile transports audiences to the 1930s, recreating many of the locations that served as inspiration for Christie’s glamorous, high society thriller.
- Based on the 1937 novel by Agatha Christie, Death on the Nile is a daring mystery-thriller about the emotional chaos and deadly consequences triggered by obsessive love. Kenneth Branagh, back as the iconic detective Hercule Poirot, is joined by Tom Bateman, four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders and Letitia Wright.
- The film reunites the filmmaking team behind 2017’s global hit Murder on the Orient Express, and is written by Michael Green, adapted from Christie’s novel, and is produced by Ridley Scott, Kenneth Branagh, p.g.a., Judy Hofflund, p.g.a. and Kevin J. Walsh, with Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Matthew Jenkins, James Prichard and Mathew Prichard serving as executive producers.
- 20th Century Studios’ Death on the Nile will release exclusively in theaters on February 11, 2022.