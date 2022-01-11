ESPN Networks Present the Semifinals and Final of 2021-22 Supercopa de Espana

ESPN Networks will present the semifinals and final of the 2021-22 Supercopa de Espana from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, streaming in both English and Spanish on ESPN+.

What’s Happening:

ESPN networks will present the 2021-22 Supercopa de España semifinals and final live from King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from Wednesday, Jan. 12, through Sunday, Jan. 16.

ESPN/ESPN2 will combine to carry the English-language telecasts of the three matches. Spanish-language coverage of all Supercopa matches will be on ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ will stream the matches in English and Spanish.

The 2021-22 Supercopa de España features the top two clubs from LaLiga and Copa del Rey last season. Atlético Madrid is the reigning LaLiga champion. Real Madrid CF finished second. FC Barcelona won Copa del Rey title against Athletic Bilbao. The competition became a four-team contest in 2019-20 from a final between LaLiga and Copa del Rey winners from the previous season. Supercopa de España continues ESPN’s expansive coverage of all 380 LaLiga Santander matches each season, available on ESPN+. Semifinal I: FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid CF – Wednesday at 1:55 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes): The 248th official ElClásico pits 13-time Supercopa champion Barcelona against 11-time winner Real Madrid, and the second match of the season between the two archrivals. ElClásico – the series between these two teams – is considered the top rivalry in the sport. FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF are two of the most popular teams globally, and Spanish football’s most successful clubs. Semifinal II: Atlético Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao – Thursday at 1:55 p.m. (ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes):The first Supercopa match between the two teams. Coached by Diego Simeone, the longest tenured manager in the league, Atlético Madrid is the reigning LaLiga champion. Athletic Bilbao has finished the last two Copa del Rey title matches as runners-up. Supercopa de España Final – Sunday at 1:25 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes): The title between semifinals winners.

Derek Rae and Stewart Robson will call all three matches in English, with Fernando Palomo and Mario Kempes providing Spanish-language commentary. ESPN’s LaLiga reporters Martin Ainstein, Moises Llorens, and Alexis Nunes will provide on-site coverage from Riyadh. Ainstein will serve as sideline reporter. Llorens is the Spanish-language news and information reporter, and Nunes will report for the English-language linear television and digital programs. ESPN FC: Sebastian Salazar will host a 25-minute pregame show with analysts Craig Burley,Alejandro Moreno, Luis Garcia, and Nunes reporting from Riyadh on Wednesday. Dan Thomas, Moreno, Garcia, and reporter Nunes will host the pregame and postgame shows on Sunday. Fuera de Juego: The daily Spanish-language soccer show available on ESPN+ will live stream a 25-minute pregame show leading into the three Supercopa matches on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. Ricardo Puig will host the Supercopa semifinal editions with analysts Manu Martin and Miguel Angel Briseño on Wednesday; Mauricio Ymay and Ricardo Ortiz on Thursday. ESPN Social:The industry-leading social media platforms will feature top-notch highlights and Supercopa content across Twitter, Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.

Soccer correspondents – Sid Lowe, Graham Hunter, Moises Llorens, Fodrigo Faez, Alex Kirkland, and Sam Mardsen– will participate in a roundtable discussion on the significant issues facing the two ElClásico teams (Real Madrid and FC Barcelona) as they embark on the next chapter of their storied rivalry

Hunter will provide Xs and Os preview of the first semifinal on Wednesday

Reporter Gab Marcotti will dive deep into the teams’ rosters and recommend which Real Madrid and FC Barcelona players should stay or leave the club.