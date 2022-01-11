Disney is Reopening The Newly Renovated Grand Floridian Spa January 26th

Get ready to unwind at The Grand Floridian Spa when they open their doors this month, inviting guests to break away from the every day with treatments that invigorate the mind and body.

What’s Happening:

The Grand Floridian Spa is reopening January 26 at Walt Disney World

Guests of The Grand Floridian Spa can choose from an array of treatments and massages. Experience The Grand Massage or Massage for Two, which incorporates botanical lotions and other elements to release tension and fatigue and replenish the mind, body and spirit.

A full range of salon services are also available including haircuts, styling and The Grand Manicure and Pedicure Treatments. The Grand Floridian Spa’s nail treatments provide the ultimate pampering experience with exfoliation, mask, massage and choice of nail lacquer.

Spa guests are also invited to visit a relaxation lounge before or after their treatments.

As Walt Disney World Resort reopens a new era of the Disney Parks experience, they continue to keep the safety of guests and cast members top of mind. Your experience may be different from your last visit, but what hasn’t changed is the incredible service that the cast members of The Grand Floridian Spa provide, and they can’t wait to welcome you back for a truly “grand” experience.

Advance reservations are highly recommended and can be made online