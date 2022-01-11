Greater Good Charities and Wag! Deliver Over 50,000 Meals to Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

by | Jan 11, 2022 12:23 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Greater Good Charities, in partnership with Wag!, delivered more than 50,000 meals to the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando earlier today, and pet caregivers who use Wag! Were on site to help feed local homeless pets at the shelter.

What’s Happening:

  • Greater Good Charities, a national nonprofit working to amplify the good in the world, and Wag!, the #1 app for Pet Parents — offering 5-star dog walking, pet sitting, pet care advice and training services from local Pet Caregivers nationwide — delivered more than 50,000 meals to the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando earlier today. This pet food donation will feed hundreds of local homeless pets in need.  Pet Caregivers who use Wag! will be on site at the animal shelter to walk and feed the pets.
  • The biggest expense of animal shelters is feeding the pets in their care, and the impact of the pandemic, economic downturn and unprecedented natural disasters have made it even more challenging for them. When shelter pets are healthy, happy and well-fed they have a better chance at being adopted into a forever home. This pet food donation will help free up resources at the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to allocate funds elsewhere, like helping pets in their care with medical needs.
  • This generous donation to the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando is made possible because of the successful GivingTuesday Pet Food Drive in which Wag! matched donations dollar-for-dollar. The campaign resulted in more than 4.9 million meals being donated for animal shelters across the country to feed thousands of homeless pets in need.

More About Greater Good Charities and Wag!:

  • Greater Good Charities is a national nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. With a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, the organization has provided more than $400 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies and programmatic support, to over 5,000 charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007.  
  • Wag! is the #1 app for Pet Parents — offering 5-star dog walking, pet sitting, pet care advice, and training services from local Pet Caregivers nationwide.  Their community of 350,000 Pet Caregivers are pet people, and it shows.  Making Pet Parents happy is what Wag! does best.  With safety and happiness at their forefront, Wag! has a trusted record of experience with nearly 12 million pet care services performed by Pet Caregivers across all 50 states.  Pet Parents have written over 11 million reviews, 96% of which are 5-star ratings.

 
 
