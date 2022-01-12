Marvel Entertainment and WEBTOON Announced “Eternals: The 500 Year War” Will Launch on Both Digital Comic Platforms Today

Today, January 12, 2022, Marvel Entertainment and WEBTOON announced Eternals: The 500 Year War will launch on both digital comic platforms to coincide with The Eternals film release on Disney+. What’s Happening: The Infinity Comic series spotlights the Eternals in their past encounters during the 500 Year War against Deviants around the world. While fighting the Deviants, fans will see the Eternals interact with different cultures of the human race across time through the cultural artifacts that were gifted to them.

Each issue will have an international creative team of writers and artists from the respective country that the story is being told in. The rotating creative line-up includes writers Dan Abnett, Aki Yanagi, Jongmin Shin, Ju-Yeon Park, David Macho, Rafael Scavone, Yifan Jiang; artists Geoffo, Rickie Yagawa, Do Gyun Kim, Magda Price, Marcio Fiorito; and Gunji. Art will be colored by Matt Milla, Carlos Macias, Fernando Sifuentes, Pete Pantazis, and Felipe Sobreiro.

Marvel Unlimited is a premier subscription comic service that takes fans into an unending journey through 80 years of storytelling. By partnering with WEBTOON on Eternals: The 500 Year War, the series will reach a new generation of comics fans, where 72 million monthly active users read their favorite digital comics. What They’re Saying: C.B. Cebulski, Editor-in-Chief of Marvel: “Bringing Eternals: The 500 Year War to Marvel Unlimited will open up doors for our international creative teams to tell much more personal stories by setting them in their homelands,” “These stories also break down borders and provide excitement beyond anything fans can imagine with these diverse, multicultural characters''

David Lee, Head of Content at WEBTOON U.S.: “Marvel’s Eternals are the perfect fit for WEBTOON readers around the world: a global narrative crossing borders and boundaries, and a diverse new cast of heroes, all available in an innovative mobile format,” “This series is perfect for anyone who wants to see more of the incredible Eternals in action, expanding their universe with new stories and a new format on WEBTOON. We’re thrilled to work with Marvel on Eternals: The 500 Year War and can’t wait to collaborate on more incredible stories together.”

