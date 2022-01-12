Marvel Shares Trailer for “Marvel’s Voices: Heritage #1”

Marvel Comics continues its tradition to uplift and spotlight Indigenous and First Nations creators and characters in “Marvel’s Voices: Heritage #1.” Today, they shared a trailer for the new comic.
- The all-new anthology features rising and renowned talent from Indigenous communities as they each tell new stories surrounding some of Marvel’s most iconic and beloved characters.
- Marvel’s Voices continues to expand and feature the work and lived experiences of Marvel creators and fans, painting the full picture of Marvel’s ever-evolving universe and showcasing how much Marvel truly reflects the world outside our windows.
- “Marvel’s Voices: Heritage #1” turns the spotlight to new and established Indigenous writers and artists, including talents who contributed to the first “Marvel’s Voices: Indigenous Voices” title.
- Check out the trailer below:
- These creators will come together for a series of short stories diving into the past, present, and future of the Marvel Universe.
- Get the full story behind River, the mysterious stranger from the pages of New York Times bestselling author Rebecca Roanhorse’s new ECHO series
- Discover Snowguard’s greatest hopes and fears in a tale by celebrated filmmaker and Snowguard co-creator Nyla Innuksuk
- Enjoy astounding artwork from returning pencilers David Cutler and Jim Terry
- Plus, purépecha artist Maria Wolf, who made a splash with her first Marvel cover last year, returns for a whole line of variants celebrating Indigenous characters!
- “Marvel’s Voices: Heritage #1” is the latest title in the critically acclaimed line of work from the Marvel’s Voices publishing program, which includes titles spotlighting Black, Asian, Indigenous, LGBTQ+, Latino and Latinx creators and characters inspired by the communities and culture surrounding them.
- “Marvel’s Voices: Heritage #1” is available now.