Marvel Shares Trailer for “Marvel’s Voices: Heritage #1”

Marvel Comics continues its tradition to uplift and spotlight Indigenous and First Nations creators and characters in “Marvel’s Voices: Heritage #1.” Today, they shared a trailer for the new comic.

The all-new anthology features rising and renowned talent from Indigenous communities as they each tell new stories surrounding some of Marvel’s most iconic and beloved characters.

Marvel’s Voices continues to expand and feature the work and lived experiences of Marvel creators and fans, painting the full picture of Marvel’s ever-evolving universe and showcasing how much Marvel truly reflects the world outside our windows.

“Marvel’s Voices: Heritage #1” turns the spotlight to new and established Indigenous writers and artists, including talents who contributed to the first “Marvel’s Voices: Indigenous Voices” title.

Check out the trailer below: