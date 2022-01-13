Disney’s “Aladdin” Returning to the El Capitan Theatre for a Limited Time

Make way for Prince Ali! Disney’s beloved animated classic Aladdin will be returning to the El Capitan Theatre for a limited run later this month.
- Soar away to “a whole new world” in Disney’s animated masterpiece Aladdin.
- Join the charming street rat Aladdin, the determined Princess Jasmine and the hilarious Genie (voiced by the unforgettable Robin Williams) on a wondrous journey filled with action, laughter and Academy Award-winning music (1992: Best Original Song, Best Original Score).
- Aladdin will be showing in the El Capitan Theatre from January 21-30, with most days having multiple showings.
- Tickets are $12 each and a special four-ticket bundle is also available and it comes with four 64-oz popcorn tubs, for a total of $48.
- You can get your tickets for a showing of Disney’s Aladdin at the El Capitan Theatre here.
- Can’t make it to the El Capitan Theatre? You can always watch Aladdin right at home with Disney+.