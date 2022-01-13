Disney’s “Aladdin” Returning to the El Capitan Theatre for a Limited Time

Make way for Prince Ali! Disney’s beloved animated classic Aladdin will be returning to the El Capitan Theatre for a limited run later this month.

Soar away to “a whole new world” in Disney’s animated masterpiece Aladdin .

. Join the charming street rat Aladdin, the determined Princess Jasmine and the hilarious Genie (voiced by the unforgettable Robin Williams) on a wondrous journey filled with action, laughter and Academy Award-winning music (1992: Best Original Song, Best Original Score).

will be showing in the El Capitan Theatre from January 21-30, with most days having multiple showings. Tickets are $12 each and a special four-ticket bundle is also available and it comes with four 64-oz popcorn tubs, for a total of $48.

You can get your tickets for a showing of Disney’s Aladdin at the El Capitan Theatre here

at the El Capitan Theatre Can’t make it to the El Capitan Theatre? You can always watch Aladdin right at home with Disney+