Freeform to Host “Single Drunk Female” Pop-Up Experience in Los Angeles January 21st – 23rd

As we get closer to the premiere of Single Drunk Female on Freeform, a new pop-experience is set to open for a limited time, inviting viewers to a free shopping experience.

What’s Happening:

Freeform is hosting a pop-up event, giving viewers the chance to enter the Fresh Start Mart pop-up for free. The pop-up is set to take place in Los Angeles, from January 21st through 23rd. Those wishing to attend must have a reservation, as well as proof of vaccination. Sign up is available at SingleDrunkFemaleFreshStartMart.com

In the upcoming Freeform series starring Sophia Black-D’elia and Ally Sheedy, a public flame-out at a New York media company forces 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol. Back in Greater Boston, Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place. Confronted with remnants of her old life, including run-ins with her perfect former best friend, who is now dating her ex, Samantha sets out on a path to move past her worst self and figure out her best self. Kinda.

Single Drunk Female will debut with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, January 20th, starting at 10 p.m. After its premiere, the series will air new episodes Thursdays at 10:30 p.m., following grown-ish.