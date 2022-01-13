50th Anniversary-Themed Pressed Pennies, Medallions and Personalized Tags Now Available at Walt Disney World

For almost 30 years, coin pressed pennies have been a classic, fun and inexpensive keepsake for guests at the Walt Disney World Resort. Now, in honor of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration, you can purchase special 50th Anniversary-themed pressed pennies along with impressive medallions and unique tags.

What’s Happening:

In addition, you can purchase a variety of special medallions and personalized tags:

Each keepsake depicts one of the characters in the Disney Fab 50 Character Collection or a Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary design and are available throughout the 18-month celebration.

The machines themselves have also received an upgrade, going digital for the first time. The new machine designs are also easy to use, more reliable and best of all, there’s no need to search for the perfect shiny penny to use for your souvenir.

Machines are now filled with brand-new, uncirculated pennies that will forever carry the design you choose. Equipped with a touch screen for easy navigation, the new penny press machines operate in six different languages and give guests the ability to select one, eight or even twelve different penny designs all at once for easy collecting.

Plus, they no longer require coins to enjoy. Every machine also accepts all credit cards, Apple Pay and Google Wallet, in addition to cash.

Head over to Casey’s Corner at the Magic Kingdom

This tasty treat is available throughout the 50th Anniversary celebration and pays homage to these favorite collectibles that have been available throughout Walt Disney World Resort history.