Take an Extra 20% Off Select Merchandise During Final Days of shopDisney’s Twice Upon a Year Sale

We’re closing in on the final days of shopDisney’s Twice Upon A Year sale and now is a great time to stock up on Disney merchandise!

What’s Happening:

The Twice Upon A Year Sale

Now through Monday, January 17th, guests can enjoy great savings on new markdowns, holiday favorites, and vacation essentials with the code: EXTRA20 .

. But that’s not all, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping when they use the code: SHIPMAGIC . The deal applies to orders of $75+ (pre-tax).

The deal applies to orders of $75+ (pre-tax). Links to some of our favorite items and as well as the best deals can be found below. Happy shopping!

Fun Fashions

Shop more Disney Clothing.

Pins and Flair

Shop more Pins and Flair.

Alice in Wonderland

Shop more Alice in Wonderland styles.

Toys and Dolls

Shop more toys and dolls.