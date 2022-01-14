Take an Extra 20% Off Select Merchandise During Final Days of shopDisney’s Twice Upon a Year Sale

We’re closing in on the final days of shopDisney’s Twice Upon A Year sale and now is a great time to stock up on Disney merchandise!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- The Twice Upon A Year Sale is happening now and guests can take an Extra 20% off select merchandise on shopDisney.
- Now through Monday, January 17th, guests can enjoy great savings on new markdowns, holiday favorites, and vacation essentials with the code: EXTRA20.
- But that’s not all, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping when they use the code: SHIPMAGIC. The deal applies to orders of $75+ (pre-tax).
- Links to some of our favorite items and as well as the best deals can be found below. Happy shopping!
Fun Fashions
Shop more Disney Clothing.
Pins and Flair
Shop more Pins and Flair.
Alice in Wonderland
Shop more Alice in Wonderland styles.
Toys and Dolls
Shop more toys and dolls.