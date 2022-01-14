George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy to Receive 2022 PGA Milestone Award

Director George Lucas and Lucasfilm president and producer Kathleen Kennedy will be honored with the 2022 Milestone Award from the Producers Guild of America, reported by Deadline.

What’s Happening:

The award is being given to Lucas and Kennedy “for their unparalleled contributions to the film industry both individually and collaboratively through Lucasfilm.”

The ceremony, originally scheduled for February 26, will now take place on Saturday, March 19, still at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel.

The Milestone Award is the PGA’s most prestigious honor, recognizing historic contributions to the entertainment industry. The Guild’s 2020 honoree was Ted Sarandos. Early recipients of this award included Louis B. Mayer, Walt Disney and Alfred Hitchcock. Later recipients included Steven Spielberg, Bob Iger, Sherry Lansing, Clint Eastwood, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, James Cameron and Donna Langley.

The 2022 Producers Guild Awards Event Chairs are Chris Thomes, Vice President, Creative Services for Disney Television Studios and Melvin Mar, Executive Producer, The Detective Agency. The 2022 Producers Guild of America Awards are produced by Anchor Street Collective for the Producers Guild of America.

Branden Chapman is Executive Producer, Carleen Cappelletti is Co-Executive Producer, Matt Ullian and Jane Sarkin of Boldface Partners are talent executives and Jim Piccirillo is Director.

What They’re Saying: