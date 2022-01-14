George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy to Receive 2022 PGA Milestone Award

by | Jan 14, 2022 10:06 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Director George Lucas and Lucasfilm president and producer Kathleen Kennedy will be honored with the 2022 Milestone Award from the Producers Guild of America, reported by Deadline.

What’s Happening:

  • The award is being given to Lucas and Kennedy “for their unparalleled contributions to the film industry both individually and collaboratively through Lucasfilm.”
  • The ceremony, originally scheduled for February 26, will now take place on Saturday, March 19, still at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel.
  • The Milestone Award is the PGA’s most prestigious honor, recognizing historic contributions to the entertainment industry. The Guild’s 2020 honoree was Ted Sarandos. Early recipients of this award included Louis B. Mayer, Walt Disney and Alfred Hitchcock. Later recipients included Steven Spielberg, Bob Iger, Sherry Lansing, Clint Eastwood, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, James Cameron and Donna Langley.
  • The 2022 Producers Guild Awards Event Chairs are Chris Thomes, Vice President, Creative Services for Disney Television Studios and Melvin Mar, Executive Producer, The Detective Agency. The 2022 Producers Guild of America Awards are produced by Anchor Street Collective for the Producers Guild of America.
  • Branden Chapman is Executive Producer, Carleen Cappelletti is Co-Executive Producer, Matt Ullian and Jane Sarkin of Boldface Partners are talent executives and Jim Piccirillo is Director.

What They’re Saying:

  • Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher, Producers Guild of America Presidents:
    • “Together, George and Kathleen have carved out a fantastic empire of entertainment that inspires and entertains billions, all with the highest levels of both creative and technical achievement. What George has built through his movies and through Lucasfilm has enriched every facet of filmmaking, and his colossal creativity and technical genius amazed the world. Kathleen has ascended to the highest levels of our industry, facing ever-changing challenges each time she succeeded in producing one of the brilliant and boundary breaking films she is known for. And since joining Lucasfilm as president, she has expertly exalted its IP to be even more influential and treasured around the world,”
    • “We’re very proud to honor George and Kathleen as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of LucasFilm.”
  • George Lucas, Director:
    • “Receiving the Milestone Award from the PGA is a celebration of all that goes into bringing stories to life across a lifetime…protecting creativity while balancing business, moving technology forward to make real what you can see in your mind’s eye and doing it all from scratch most of the time. Being recognized alongside my longtime friend and fellow producer Kathleen Kennedy makes this honoring of our shared and individual works even more meaningful.”
  • Kathleen Kennedy, Lucasfilm President and Producer:
    • “I am very honored to share this award with George Lucas who has inspired a generation of filmmakers who were coming of age, not only through his storytelling but through technological innovation that unlocked our imagination.”
 
 
