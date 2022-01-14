“GMA3” Guest List: Derrick Johnson, Alyssa Milano and More to Appear Week of January 17th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of January 17th-21st. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of January 17th-21st:

Monday, January 17 Derrick Johnson (NAACP President and CEO) Vishal Joshi (Joy Co-Founder and CEO) Alyssa Milano ( Brazen )

Tuesday, January 18 Representative Steve Scalise (R-LA) Ryan Holiday ( Courage is Calling ) Milly Almodovar (Lifestyle and beauty expert) Jake Bazel (puppeteer, Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation ) Performance by the cast of Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation

Wednesday, January 19 Representative Cori Bush (D-MO) Mike Bayer ( One Decision ) Roy Wood Jr. ( Imperfect Messenger )

Thursday, January 20 Dr. Céline Gounder (Epidemiologist and Infectious Disease Specialist) Daniel Lamarre ( Balancing Acts ) Marsai Martin ( Remix My Space )

Friday, January 21 Deqa Dhalac (Mayor of South Portland, Maine) Joshua Malina and Rabbi Shira Stutman ( Chutzpod !) Performance by Walker Hayes



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour program co-anchored by Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.