“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Larry Miller, Cast of “Cobra Kai” and More to Appear Week of January 17th

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. ABC

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of January 17th-21st:

Monday, January 17 – Making Dreams Into Reality Laura Coates (CNN senior legal analyst) Demi Skipper (A TikTok challenge and “trade-up” system turned a bobby pin into a dream home) 16-year-old who went from cutting hair in his school’s bathroom to working with a barber to the stars Ray Cole (Valuable lessons from the biggest names in Hollywood)

Tuesday, January 18 Daytime exclusive: Larry Miller ( Jump: From The Streets To The Boardroom ) Marissa Jo Cerar and Adrienne Warren ( Women of the Movement ) A mother’s secret almost cost her a relationship with her adopted daughter

Wednesday, January 19 – Redefining What it Means to be Enough Grace Byers ( Harlem ) Shani Silver (Empowering single women worldwide) A mom whose 4-year-old daughter gave her the confidence to start a business Dr. Judy Ho (How to stop self-sabotage)

Thursday, January 20 Lindsey Vonn Cast of Cobra Kai

Friday, January 21 NFL’s Trent Williams Small Minnesota town built a road out of ice after COVID closed the borders Photographer who turned the sadness of saying goodbye to her parents into a celebration of life



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Tamron Hall and Candi Carter and Carter serves as showrunner. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.