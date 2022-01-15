ESPN Tennis Analyst Chris Evert Shares News of Cancer Diagnosis

ESPN tennis analyst Chris Evert has shared that she has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The network expressed that their thoughts are with Evert and her family.

Evert released a statement regarding her diagnosis on her Twitter account yesterday:

The story she references in her statement comes from her longtime friend Chris McKendry and can be found here

ESPN responded to the tweet with one of their own, saying their thoughts are with Evert and her family during this difficult time:

Our thoughts are with ESPN tennis analyst @ChrissieEvert & her family as she reveals an ovarian cancer diagnosishttps://t.co/NeRE98QNcU https://t.co/UFdQFJHdys — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) January 15, 2022