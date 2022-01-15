ESPN Tennis Analyst Chris Evert Shares News of Cancer Diagnosis

ESPN tennis analyst Chris Evert has shared that she has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The network expressed that their thoughts are with Evert and her family.
- Evert released a statement regarding her diagnosis on her Twitter account yesterday:
https://t.co/LVUsO3QqfD pic.twitter.com/B8WwKxsFmc
— Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) January 15, 2022
- The story she references in her statement comes from her longtime friend Chris McKendry and can be found here.
- ESPN responded to the tweet with one of their own, saying their thoughts are with Evert and her family during this difficult time:
Our thoughts are with ESPN tennis analyst @ChrissieEvert & her family as she reveals an ovarian cancer diagnosishttps://t.co/NeRE98QNcU https://t.co/UFdQFJHdys
— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) January 15, 2022
- Evert was one of the most accomplished tennis players in history before she joined ESPN in 2011 as an analyst.
- She was voted the AP Female Athlete of the Year four times and in 1985 was voted the Greatest Woman Athlete of the Last 25 Years by the Women’s Sports Foundation.
- Evert is also the mother of three boys and yet she has remained close to the game, operating a tennis academy bearing her name in Boca Raton, Fla.,
- She also writes a column for Tennis Magazine.