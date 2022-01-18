Everything Coming to Hulu in February 2022

Hulu has revealed all of their February 2022 new additions, including Guillermo del Toro’s latest film Nightmare Alley, the second season of Dollface, and the premiere of Pam & Tommy. Here’s everything coming to Hulu next month.

Hulu Originals

Your Attention Please: Season 2 Premiere – February 1st

“Hulu is proud to showcase inspiring Black artists, talent, and voices – and the visionaries on the come up now. We’re putting a spotlight on Black culture and celebrating Black History Month year-round. Get into it.”

Pam & Tommy: Series Premiere – February 2nd

“Set in the Wild West early days of the Internet, Pam & Tommy is based on the incredible true story of the Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) sex tape. Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen), the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown global sensation when it hit the Web in 1997. A love story, crime caper and cautionary tale rolled into one, the eight-part original limited series explores the intersection of privacy, technology and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current Reality TV Era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of just two.”

Dollface: Complete Season 2 – February 11th

“Season Two follows Jules (Kat Dennings) and her best friends– post pandemic, post heartbreak, heading toward turning thirty. Having successfully reunited with her friends (Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky), Jules must now balance keeping their group together as the women navigate work, love, and a deeper relationship with each of themselves.”

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 6 – February 17th

“Trolls: TrollsTopia! is the next chapter in the Trolls’ hair-raising adventures. During the TROLLS sequel, TROLLS: WORLD TOUR, everything gets turned on its hair when Poppy learns there are five other musically themed Trolls tribes scattered throughout the forest. Now, armed with her endless positivity she decides to bring delegates from the Country Western, Classical, Funk, Techno, and Hard Rock tribes to live together in her village, to form a new Trolls city and promote friendship and harmony in a grand experiment she calls… TrollsTopia!”

NO EXIT (2022) – February 25th

“In NO EXIT, Havana Rose Liu (MAYDAY) makes her feature film leading role debut as Darby, a young woman en route to a family emergency who is stranded by a blizzard and forced to find shelter at a highway rest area with a group of strangers. When she stumbles across an abducted girl in a van in the parking lot, it sets her on a terrifying life-or-death struggle to discover who among them is the kidnapper.”

Hulu Streaming Exclusives

NIGHTMARE ALLEY (2021) – February 1st

“In Guillermo del Toro’s film noir, an ambitious carnival worker (Bradley Cooper) with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a mysterious psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett), who may prove to be as dangerous as he is.”

THE DEEP HOUSE (2021) – February 3rd

“Deep below the surface of a seemingly tranquil remote lake lies a perfectly preserved family home. When a young influencer couple sets out to explore the submerged house to capture uncharted content for their social media followers, their dive turns into a nightmare as they discover a sinister presence. With limited oxygen supply and time running against them, the couple must find a way to escape the underwater house of horrors before it’s too late.”

BEANS (2021) – February 4th

“Inspired by true events, BEANS is about a Mohawk girl on the cusp of adolescence who must grow up fast and become her own kind of warrior during the armed stand-off known as the 1990 Oka Crisis.”

THE BETA TEST (2021) – February 4th

“A married Hollywood agent receives a mysterious letter for an anonymous sexual encounter and becomes ensnared in a sinister world of lying, murder and infidelity in this scintillating satire.”

Rick & Morty: Complete Season 5 (Turner Networks) – February 5th

“Rick and Morty is a show about a sociopathic scientist who drags his unintelligent grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Created and executive produced by Dan Harmon (Community, Channel 101) and Justin Roiland (Solar Opposites, House of Cosbys).”

CLOTILDA: LAST AMERICAN SLAVE SHIP (2022) (National Geographic) – February 8th

“In July 1860, on a bet, the schooner Clotilda carried 110 kidnapped Africans to slavery in Alabama. The traffickers tried to hide their crime by burning and sinking the ship, but now, for the first time since Clotilda arrived in America, maritime archaeologists enter the wreck. In a dangerous dive, they explore the actual cargo hold and find physical evidence of the crime the slave traders tried so hard to hide. Descendants of the passengers share how their ancestors turned a cruel tragedy into an uplifting story of courage and resilience.”

To Catch a Smuggler: Season 3 Premiere (National Geographic) – February 10th

“Even during a pandemic smuggling never stops. With the unpredictability of air travel causing drug traffickers to reroute supply lines, the Department of Homeland Security has shifted tactics to defend our borders at airports, seaports and land crossings throughout the U.S. where vigilant officers are on high alert to stem the flow of illegal contraband. Using every tool available to them, DHS will stop at nothing to catch a smuggler.”

GULLY (2021) – February 10th

“Powerful and unflinchingly honest, GULLY is the explosive and timely story of three boyhood friends—Calvin, Nicky and Jesse—surviving an upbringing in LA’s roughest neighborhoods. Steeped in violence but united by friendship, together they find their escape in one out-of-control night of partying. But when the rampage stops, retribution begins. Starring Kelvin Harrison, Jr., Charlie Plummer, Jacob Latimore, Jonathan Majors, Amber Heard and Academy Award®-nominated Terrence Howard (HUSTLE & FLOW).”

THE KING'S MAN (2021) – February 18th

“THE KING’S MAN follows one man who must race against time to stop a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gathering to plot a war to wipe out millions. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in THE KING’S MAN.”

THE FEAST (2021) – February 18th

“THE FEAST follows a young woman serving privileged guests at a dinner party in a remote house in rural Wales. The assembled guests do not realize they are about to eat their last supper.”

HOW IT ENDS (2021) – February 22nd

“In this feel-good apocalyptic comedy, freewheeling Liza (Zoe Lister-Jones) scores an invite to one last wild party before the world ends. But making it there won't be easy; after her car is unceremoniously stolen; and the clock is ticking on her plan to tie up loose ends with friends and family. With a little help from her younger self (Cailee Spaeny); Liza embarks on a hilarious journey across Los Angeles; running into an eclectic cast of characters; including ex-boyfriends; frenemies and street performers along the way. Directed and written by Zoe Lister-Jones and Daryl Wein; and featuring a who's who of comedic favorites-including Fred Armisen; Lamorne Morris; Helen Hunt; Olivia Wilde and Nick Kroll – HOW IT ENDS is a poignant and unexpected take on what truly makes life worth living.

Snowfall: Season 5 Premiere (FX) – February 24th

“It's the summer of 1986, and Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his entire family are rich beyond their wildest dreams, on the verge of having everything they've ever wanted…right as the ground begins to fall out from under their feet.”

THE LAST RITE (2021) – February 24th

“Lucy, a study from home medical student and sleep paralysis victim, moves in with her boyfriend and finds out all is not as it seems, when she falls pray to a demonic force hell bent on ripping her apart from within. Torn between sanity and the unknown, Lucy is left with no alternative but to contact a local priest, Father Roberts for help. With time running out and the dark force consuming her from inside, Father Roberts is forced to make a choice, do the right thing and get the church involved, or help Lucy by conducting his own exorcism against the will of the church.”

New On Hulu in February

Available February 1

Your Attention Please: Season 2 Premiere

Top Chef: Complete Season 18

1984 (1985)

A BETTER LIFE (2011)

THE ACCUSED (1988)

AIRPLANE! (1980)

ALI (2001)

ALMOST FAMOUS (2000)

THE AMBASSADOR (1985)

APARTMENT TROUBLES (2014)

ARCTIC (2018)

ARTHUR CHRISTMAS (2011)

THE BANK JOB (2008)

BATMAN (1989)

BATMAN RETURNS (1992)

BATMAN FOREVER (1995)

BATMAN & ROBIN (1997)

BEAUTIFUL CREATURES (2013)

BEETHOVEN (1992)

BEETHOVEN'S 2ND (1993)

BLACK SWAN (2010)

BORAT: CULTURAL LEARNINGS OF AMERICA FOR MAKE BENEFIT GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN (2006)

BROKEN ARROW (1996)

THE BRONZE (2015)

CASUALTIES OF WAR (1989)

CHARLIE'S ANGELS (2000)

CHARLIE'S ANGELS: FULL THROTTLE (2003)

COUSINS (1989)

CROCODILE DUNDEE (1986)

THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON (2008)

DATE MOVIE (2006)

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE (2001)

THE DOORS (1991)

EL DORADO (1967)

FIGHT CLUB (1999)

FIRST DAUGHTER (2004)

THE FLINTSTONES (1994)

THE FRENCH CONNECTION (1971)

THE GLASS CASTLE (2017)

GLORY (1989)

HAMBURGER HILL (1987)

HE GOT GAME (1998)

HITCH (2005)

HOUSE OF THE DEAD (2003)

HUSTLE AND HEAT (2004)

INVASION OF THE BODY SNATCHERS (1956)

THE JANUARY MAN (1989)

JINGLE ALL THE WAY (1996)

JOHN CARPENTER'S GHOSTS OF MARS (2001)

JUST WRIGHT (2010)

KINGDOM OF HEAVEN (2005)

LAKE PLACID (1999)

LIAR (1997)

LIFE OR SOMETHING LIKE IT (2002)

LUCKY (2017)

MAJOR LEAGUE (1989)

MAN ON FIRE (1987)

THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE (1962)

MCLINTOCK! (PRODUCER'S CUT) (1963)

MIRRORS (2008)

MISS BALA (2011)

THE MUMMY: TOMB OF THE DRAGON EMPEROR (2008)

NARC (2002)

NIGHTMARE ALLEY (2021)

THE ONE (2001)

OSCAR (1991)

THE OTHER GUYS (2010)

PATRIOT GAMES (1992)

PLANET 51 (2009)

REAL GENIUS (1985)

THE RING TWO (2005)

THE RING TWO (UNRATED) (2005)

ROBIN HOOD: MEN IN TIGHTS (1993)

ROSEMARY'S BABY (1968)

ROXANNE (1987)

SAFE (2012)

SEVEN POUNDS (2008)

SMALL SOLDIERS (1998)

SNOW DAY (2000)

THE SONS OF KATIE ELDER (1965)

STEP UP (2006)

THE STEPFATHER (2009)

STICK IT (2006)

STRIKING DISTANCE (1993)

SUMMER RENTAL (1985)

SWING VOTE (2008)

TERMS OF ENDEARMENT (1983)

THAT THING YOU DO! (1996)

TOMBSTONE (1993)

THE TREE OF LIFE (2010)

TURBULENCE (1997)

UNIVERSAL SOLDIER: THE RETURN (1999)

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (2010)

WHIPLASH (2014)

WHITE MEN CAN'T JUMP (1992)

YOU AGAIN (2010)

Available February 2

PAM & TOMMY: SERIES PREMIERE

Available February 3

BASKETBALL AND OTHER THINGS: COMPLETE SEASON 1

THE DEEP HOUSE (2021)

Available February 4

BEANS (2021)

THE BETA TEST (2021)

UN GALLO CON MUCHOS HUEVOS (2015)

Available February 5

Rick & Morty: Complete Season 5

Available February 8

CLOTILDA: LAST AMERICAN SLAVE SHIP (2022)

Available February 10

To Catch A Smuggler: Season 3 Premiere

GULLY (2021)

Available February 11

Dollface: Complete Season 2

Available February 14

THE SPACE BETWEEN (2021)

Available February 15

America's Book of Secrets: Complete Season 4

America's Book of Secrets: Special Edition: Complete Season 1

American Pickers: Complete Season 15

Encounter: Complete Season 1

The Food That Built America: Complete Season 2

Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 6 & 8

Hoarders: Complete Seasons 1, 2 & 12

Little Women: LA: Complete Season 1

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 12

Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam: Complete Season 2

Married at First Sight: Unmatchables: Complete Season 1

Mountain Men: Complete Season 10

Mr. Queen: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 1

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 2

Storage Wars: Complete Season 13

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 2B

CHEER SQUAD SECRETS (2020)

DISTRICT B13 (2004)

FIREHEART (2022)

HAMMER OF THE GODS (2013)

THE SHAPE OF WATER (2017)

WHO IS KILLING THE CHEERLEADERS? (2020)

Available February 17

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 6

A HOUSE ON THE BAYOU (2021)

Available February 18

THE KING'S MAN (2021)

THE FEAST (2021)

Available February 19

Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works]: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Gurren Lagann: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Available February 22

American Song Contest: Series Premiere

HOW IT ENDS (2021)

Available February 24

Snowfall: Season 5 Premiere

THE LAST RITE (2021)

Available February 25

NO EXIT (2022)

Law & Order: Season 21 Premiere

Available February 27

THREE IDENTICAL STRANGERS (2018)

Leaving Hulu in February

February 4

THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON (2019)

February 5

ANTEBELLUM (2020)

February 10

TONIGHT YOU'RE MINE (2012)

February 13

THE DICTATOR (2012)

February 14

CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF MEATBALLS (2009)

THE HATE U GIVE (2018)

LOGAN (2017)

February 28

1984 (1985)

ABRAHAM LINCOLN: VAMPIRE HUNTER (2012)

ALL IS LOST (2013)

THE AMBASSADOR (1985)

AN AMERICAN CITIZEN (1992)

THE APPARITION (2012)

THE BABYSITTER (1995)

BEHIND ENEMY LINES (2001)

BEYOND JFK (1991)

BROKEN ARROW (1996)

CARPOOL (1996)

CASUALTIES OF WAR (1989)

CLOCKSTOPPERS (2002)

THE CONVERSATION (1974)

CROCODILE DUNDEE (1986)

DECK THE HALLS (2006)

DON'T SAY A WORD (2001)

THE DUCHESS (2008)

ELECTION (1999)

FIGHT CLUB (1999)

FLIGHTPLAN (2005)

THE FRENCH CONNECTION (1971)

GLORY (1989)

GONE GIRL (2014)

GOODBYE LOVER (1999)

THE HAUNTING (1999)

HIDALGO (2004)

HIDE AND SEEK (2005)

HOLY MAN (1998)

THE HUNTED (2003)

THE HUNTER (1980)

INTERSECTION (1994)

THE INTERVIEW (2014)

THE JANUARY MAN (1989)

KOLLEK (1995)

THE LAST CASTLE (2001)

LIAR (1997)

LOST IN SPACE (1998)

THE LOVE GURU (2008)

MEAN CREEK (2004)

THE MEXICAN (2001)

THE NEW AGE (1994)

THE NUTCRACKER (1993)

OPEN RANGE (2003)

THE PRINCESS BRIDE (1987)

Q & A (1990)

RACING WITH THE MOON (1984)

THE RAID 2 (2014)

ROLE MODELS (2008)

ROXANNE (1987)

THE SAINT (1997)

SECOND BEST (1994)

SEMI-PRO (2008)

SEVEN (1995)

SHANGHAI NOON (2000)

SHE'S OUT OF MY LEAGUE (2010)

SINISTER (2012)

SKY CAPTAIN AND THE WORLD OF TOMORROW (2004)

SOMMERSBY (1993)

SPACE JAM (1996)

STEP UP (2006)

THE STEPFATHER (2009)

THE STEPFORD WIVES (2004)

STRIPPER (1986)

SUNCHASER (1996)

THAT NIGHT (1993)

THAT THING YOU DO! (1996)

TODO CAMBIA (2000)

TROLLS WORLD TOUR (2020)

TURTLE BEACH (1992)

WHAT A GIRL WANTS (2003)

WHAT'S EATING GILBERT GRAPE (1993)

Click here to see all of Hulu’s upcoming releases.