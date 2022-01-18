Hot Off the Truck: New and Returning Favorites Now in Stock on Entertainment Earth

With new merchandise arriving on Entertainment Earth nearly every single day, it’s easy for the latest reveals to slip under your radar. Fortunately, Entertainment Earth has everything organized to showcase what’s Hot Off the Truck so fans can find new merchandise, collectibles, and toys all with one click!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening: