New Mixology Series Debuts at The Edison in Disney Springs

The new year brings a new mixologist series at The Edison at Disney Springs! Beginning this month, join The Edison across three Thursdays for Maker's Mark cocktails and delicious bites.
What’s Happening:
- Each week, attendees will be treated to two deliciously mixed Maker's Mark cocktails, highlighting the soft wheat of this full-flavored bourbon. The specialty beverages will be expertly paired with a tasty and savory dish that highlights the spirit, such as glazed pork loin, as well as a selection of desserts.
- These delectable samplings will take place on January 20th, 27, and February 3rd from 5-7 PM. Purchase your ticket today for one week or the entire series starting at $65 per person, per event. Space is very limited and you must be 21 or older to attend.
- Menu for January 20th:
- Cocktails:
- “Cheeky Boulevardier” – Makers Mark, Aperol, Allspice Dram
- “B3” – Makers Mark lime juice, house made blueberry cordial, muddled basil
- Bites:
- Wild salmon puffs with crispy speck, Makers Mark glaze, with maple mostarda
- Chef’s selections of dessert
- Menu for January 27th:
- Cocktails:
- “Blackberry Blast” – Makers 46, fresh blackberries, Lillet Rose, vanilla syrup, lime juice, Orgeat
- “Not Your Father’s Peach Tea” – Makers 46, vanilla syrup, peach bitters, black walnut bitters
- Bites:
- Maker’s port wine glazed pork loin, sweet potato purée, candied onions, crunchy leeks
- Chef’s selections of dessert
- Menu for February 3rd:
- “Bittersweet Symphony” – Makers 101, Aperol, Green Chartreuse, lemon juice, house made cinnamon cordial
- “Coffee Crumble” – Makers 101, cold brew, cranberry juice, cocoa infused ruby port, house made cinnamon cordial
- Bites:
- Gochujang marinated tempura shrimp, blackberry makers mark compote
- Chef’s selections of dessert
