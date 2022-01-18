Raglan Road to Celebrate National Irish Coffee Day Tuesday, January 25th

Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant celebrates National Irish Coffee Day Tuesday January 25, with a special guest offer for the pub’s traditional Irish Coffee: “You buy the coffee, the whiskey is on us!”

What’s Happening:

At Raglan Road, the Irish coffee specialty menu rocks right along with the pub’s live Irish music and dance!

Three coffee-based cocktails are served daily at Raglan Road: The Traditional Irish: a mix of coffee, whiskey, sugar and cream. The Iced Irish: Bailey’s Salted Caramel with iced coffee, Paddy’s Irish Whiskey, and butterscotch schnapps topped with whipped cream. The Irish Espresso Martini, Slane Irish Whiskey, Miami club coffee liqueur, Guinness simple syrup, and fresh espresso.

Joe Sheridan, a bartender at Foynes Airbase in Ireland, invented the delicious cocktail in 1942. A group of passengers stopped at Sheridan's bar after a miserably cold eighteen-hour journey across the Atlantic Ocean. Joe brewed hot coffee, added a splash of whiskey, and offered the concoction to the travelers. According to legend, one of the passengers asked him, “Is this Brazilian coffee?” and Joe laughed and said, “No, that’s Irish coffee.”

What They’re Saying:

Sean Griffin, Raglan Road Director of Operations: “If coffee and whiskey both deserve their own holiday, then Irish Coffee deserves a bigger one,” “Alex Levine put it best when he said, ‘Only Irish coffee provides in a single glass all four essential food groups: alcohol, caffeine, sugar and fat.’” “In Ireland, the Irish coffee is definitely a staple,” “It’s a perfect after-dinner beverage, a night cap or afternoon treat. There are no rules! Come join us for National Irish Coffee Day!”



About Raglan Road:

Raglan Road, located in Disney Springs

Raglan Road features traditional Irish dishes and new creations with a Celtic twist. The restaurant’s warm interior of aged walnut and mahogany woods from old Irish bars and churches was built in Ireland and shipped to Orlando.

Live entertainment nightly and during weekend brunch features Irish house bands and the Raglan Road Irish Dancers. The pub’s all-day menu is served from 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. Monday – Friday and 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. Saturday – Sunday. Weekend Rollicking Raglan Brunch runs from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.