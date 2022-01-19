2022 planDisney Panelists Announced

The Disney Parks Blog has announced their new lineup of planDisney panelists for 2022!

What’s Happening:

This year, planDisney is welcoming 29 new panelists to join forces with amazing returning alumni to make up a group of real guests who provide practical advice and tips based on their personal experiences. Asking them a Disney vacation planning question is just like chatting with your neighbor or friends for advice about your vacation plans!

planDisney is the go-to resource for all your Disney vacation planning questions. Whether planning a cruise on Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, Disney Wish, or a summer vacation to Walt Disney World

To receive a personalized answer, Disney vacationers can submit their questions at planDisney.com Disneyland Resort

What They’re Saying:

Jennifer B. – One of the New planDisney Panelists: “planDisney is a magical corner of the digital universe where guests help guests plan and execute unforgettable Disney vacations. Each personalized response represents a connection between a passionate panelist and an eager guest. The positive influence of Disney vacations and experiences throughout my life has been formative as well as transformative. The opportunity to pay forward even a fraction of the magic as a planDisney panelist is truly a gift that keeps on giving.”

