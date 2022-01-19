2022 planDisney Panelists Announced

The Disney Parks Blog has announced their new lineup of planDisney panelists for 2022!
What’s Happening:
- This year, planDisney is welcoming 29 new panelists to join forces with amazing returning alumni to make up a group of real guests who provide practical advice and tips based on their personal experiences. Asking them a Disney vacation planning question is just like chatting with your neighbor or friends for advice about your vacation plans!
- planDisney is the go-to resource for all your Disney vacation planning questions. Whether planning a cruise on Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, Disney Wish, or a summer vacation to Walt Disney World Resort, they have the answers. What is Disney Genie+ service and where can you find a DOLE Whip? They know! And with a searchable archive of more than 200,000 pieces of advice, there is no question too big or too small for this group of specialists.
- To receive a personalized answer, Disney vacationers can submit their questions at planDisney.com. Panelists will answer questions about Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disney Cruise Line and Disney Vacation Club membership, and come from across the world, so you can find answers in English, Spanish, French and Portuguese.
What They’re Saying:
- Jennifer B. – One of the New planDisney Panelists:
- “planDisney is a magical corner of the digital universe where guests help guests plan and execute unforgettable Disney vacations. Each personalized response represents a connection between a passionate panelist and an eager guest. The positive influence of Disney vacations and experiences throughout my life has been formative as well as transformative. The opportunity to pay forward even a fraction of the magic as a planDisney panelist is truly a gift that keeps on giving.”