Anaheim Area Hilton Hotels Offering Special Limited Time Disneyland Resort Offer

The Hilton hotels of the Anaheim area and across Orange County are offering a special limited time offer to help guests save a little on the magic.
What’s Happening:
- Available for stays from January 17 – March 1, 2022, guests will receive a daily food credit or premium WiFi, discounted park admission to the Disneyland Resort, plus a $20 Disney Dining Gift Card per stay.
- The new Disney Genie+ service is also offered at a 5% savings off the non-discounted price at the Main Entrance Ticket Booth.
- This offer is available at the following Hilton properties:
- Hilton Anaheim
- DoubleTree by Hilton Anaheim – Orange County
- DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Anaheim Resort – Convention Center
- Hilton Garden Inn Anaheim/Garden Grove
- SunCoast Park Hotel Anaheim, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
- Home2 Suites by Hilton Anaheim Resort
- Hilton Garden Inn Anaheim Resort
- Hampton Inn & Suites Anaheim Resort Convention Center
- Homewood Suites by Hilton Anaheim Resort – Convention Center
- Homewood Suites by Hilton Anaheim – Maingate Area
- Embassy Suites by Hilton Anaheim South
- Hampton Inn & Suites Anaheim/Garden Grove
- Embassy Suites Anaheim – North
- More information can be found on the Visit Anaheim website.