Anaheim Area Hilton Hotels Offering Special Limited Time Disneyland Resort Offer

The Hilton hotels of the Anaheim area and across Orange County are offering a special limited time offer to help guests save a little on the magic.

What’s Happening:

Available for stays from January 17 – March 1, 2022, guests will receive a daily food credit or premium WiFi, discounted park admission to the Disneyland Resort

The new Disney Genie+ service is also offered at a 5% savings off the non-discounted price at the Main Entrance Ticket Booth.

This offer is available at the following Hilton properties: Hilton Anaheim DoubleTree by Hilton Anaheim – Orange County DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Anaheim Resort – Convention Center Hilton Garden Inn Anaheim/Garden Grove SunCoast Park Hotel Anaheim, Tapestry Collection by Hilton Home2 Suites by Hilton Anaheim Resort Hilton Garden Inn Anaheim Resort Hampton Inn & Suites Anaheim Resort Convention Center Homewood Suites by Hilton Anaheim Resort – Convention Center Homewood Suites by Hilton Anaheim – Maingate Area Embassy Suites by Hilton Anaheim South Hampton Inn & Suites Anaheim/Garden Grove Embassy Suites Anaheim – North

More information can be found on the Visit Anaheim website