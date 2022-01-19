D23 Celebrating 50th Anniversary of “Bedknobs and Broomsticks” with Special Screenings and Displays

This year marks a special milestone for a beloved Disney classic. D23 will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Bedknobs and Broomsticks with special screenings and displays from the Walt Disney Archives.

Fans of the classic film will get to celebrate the anniversary right where it was made – The Walt Disney Studios lot.

The celebration will include special screenings and the chance to see items on display from the Walt Disney Archives.

This celebration was originally planned for this month but D23 Presents Bedknobs and Broomsticks 50th Anniversary Screenings at The Walt Disney Studios will now take place in March.

More details, including a specific date, will be shared at a later time. Be sure to check back for more information as it becomes available.

