D23 Celebrating 50th Anniversary of “Bedknobs and Broomsticks” with Special Screenings and Displays

This year marks a special milestone for a beloved Disney classic. D23 will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Bedknobs and Broomsticks with special screenings and displays from the Walt Disney Archives.
- Fans of the classic film will get to celebrate the anniversary right where it was made – The Walt Disney Studios lot.
- The celebration will include special screenings and the chance to see items on display from the Walt Disney Archives.
- This celebration was originally planned for this month but D23 Presents Bedknobs and Broomsticks 50th Anniversary Screenings at The Walt Disney Studios will now take place in March.
- More details, including a specific date, will be shared at a later time. Be sure to check back for more information as it becomes available.
