Honor True Love and Lasting Friendships with Entertainment Earth Exclusives from Loungefly

How are you showcasing your Disney love this Valentine’s Day? Loungefly has a few ideas that touch on love and friendship with three mini-backpack designs available exclusively at Entertainment Earth! Whether at home or a favorite Disney park, fans can make quite the statement this year with these delightful fashions that are available now for pre-order and will arrive in Spring 2022.

More Loungefly mini-backpacks? Yes, please! Three brand new Disney-inspired Entertainment Earth exclusive styles will make their way to fans this spring and pre-orders are now open.

In honor of Valentine’s Day 2022 Loungefly is debuting three new playful new looks that Disney fanatics will love including: Donald Duck and Daisy Duck Stitch and Angel Jack and Sally

Trendy and practical, this assortment of bags is a great way for fans to mix up their daily looks with something fresh, fun and magical that celebrates true love and forever friendships.

All three styles are available for pre-order exclusively on Entertainment Earth

Donald Duck Donald and Daisy Hearts Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $59.99

Lilo & Stitch Angel and Stitch Hearts Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $59.99

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack and Sally Hearts Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $59.99