ESPN “30 for 30: The Tuck Rule” Premieres February 6th on ESPN

ESPN has released a trailer for the latest 30 for 30 Documentary, The Tuck Rule, set to premiere February 6th. The film features Tom Brady & Charles Woodson revisiting the controversial play that changed the NFL.

What’s Happening:

ESPN will debut the next installment in the Peabody and Emmy award-winning 30 for 30 series , The Tuck Rule . Directed by Ken Rodgers ( The Two Bills, Al Davis vs. The NFL ) and Nick Mascolo, the documentary examines one of the most controversial plays in sports history, twenty years after it took place.

Without the Tuck Rule, Tom Brady wouldn't have won his first playoff game – and who knows where his destiny might have gone from there. But whether what happened on January 19, 2002 was the right call or a terrible call, divine providence or deep conspiracy, one thing is certain: The life of Tom Brady, as well as the life of the Hall of Famer who hit him on the play, Brady's college teammate Charles Woodson, was forever changed that night.

In the documentary, Brady and Woodson sit down together and look back, for the first time ever, on their fateful collision that snowy night in Foxboro. The Tuck Rule will premiere February 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The film will be made available on ESPN+ immediately after its premiere, along with the rest of the 30 for 30 library

Along with an exclusive sit-down between Brady and Woodson, the film features interviews with referee Walt Coleman, Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, Tedy Bruschi, Troy Brown, Willie McGinest, Mark Davis, Tim Brown, Eric Allen and Lincoln Kennedy. The film is co-produced by ESPN, NFL Films, 199 Productions, and Build Your Legend Productions.

What They’re Saying: