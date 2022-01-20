Disneyland Paris Supports Pieces Juanes Campaign 2022

Disneyland Paris, for its 29th consecutive year, is supporting this year’s Pieces Jaunes 2022 Campaign and the Hospital Foundation in its commitment to sick children and their families.

What’s Happening:

For the 29th consecutive year, Disneyland Paris

By collecting coins donated by our 16,000 Cast Members, as well as those thrown into our fountains by our guests, Disneyland Paris participates each year in the initiative organized by the foundation.

For several days now, Disney VoluntEARS have been participating in workshops so that several hundred toys, plush toys, blankets, mugs and other surprises could be distributed starting this week at Maison des Familles of Besançon.

In the coming months, VoluntEARS will also be delighted to welcome hospitalized children once again at Disneyland Paris for a fun day full of surprises!

Finally, as Disneyland Paris does every year, we will thank young coin donors benefitting hospitalized children and teenagers by inviting the biggest coin collectors of the Pièces Jaunes 2022 campaign to visit the parks. They will be able to enjoy many attractions and shows with their families and be named Honorary Citizens of Disneyland Paris in recognition of their commitment to solidarity.

Since 1991, more than 40,000 hospitalized children have had the support of Disney VoluntEARS from the resort. Disneyland Paris continues to work with hospitals and non-profits to spread Disney magic. Since March of 2020, the resort has also donated nearly €20 million items of food, medical supplies and Disney-branded products to non-profit organizations, hospitals, and local and national partners.