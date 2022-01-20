First Semester of Marvel’s “Strange Academy” Coming to a Close This April

In 2020, Marvel Comics welcomed fans new and old to “Strange Academy,” an enchanting series by writer Skottie Young and artist Humberto Ramos. This April, the series will end its first chapter and begin to plan for a second semester.

Set at Doctor Strange’s school for the mystic arts, the series saw some of Marvel’s most powerful sorcerers unite to teach the next generation of magic users.

Over the course of 18 spellbinding issues, fans have fallen in love with bright new stars like Emily Bright, Doyle Dormammu, and Zoe Laveau, and saw just how bright the future of magic in the Marvel Universe is!

The hit sensation will end its first chapter in April’s “Strange Academy #18” but there’s plenty of more “Strange Academy” adventures still ahead.

Pick up the stunning finale of “Strange Academy” on April 27 and keep your spellbooks handy for the second semester of “Strange Academy” starting this summer.

What they’re saying: