Iron Gwazi to Open March 11 at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Pass Member Previews Begin February 11

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will open Iron Gwazi, the world’s fastest and steepest hybrid coaster, exclusively for Pass Members on select dates starting February 11 before the ride opens to all park visitors on March 11. After presenting their Annual Pass, eligible riders will be among the first to conquer the record-breaking thrills of Iron Gwazi.

Being North America’s tallest hybrid coaster, this ride takes thrills to new heights, plunging riders from a 206-foot-tall peak down a 91-degree drop and reaching top speeds of 76 miles per hour.

Iron Gwazi is Busch Gardens’ tenth coaster and an exhilarating addition to the park’s collection of thrill rides.

Riders will experience a dozen airtime moments, including three inversions, while racing along more than 4,000 feet of steel track.

With a 48” height requirement, this invigorating attraction is a ride the whole family can conquer together.

Manufactured by Rocky Mountain Construction, the newest addition at Busch Gardens is a wood and steel hybrid coaster design, combining the innovation of a steel coaster and the nostalgia of a wooden coaster.

While elements of Gwazi, the classic wooden coaster, are integrated into the new ride, all-new thrill components and a reimagined track layout take Iron Gwazi to another level.

In addition to the record-breaking Iron Gwazi coaster, two new slides will debut at Adventure Island in 2022. Rapids Racer and Wahoo Remix will open this spring at Adventure Island, one of USA Today’s 10Best Water Parks.

Guests can find more information on exclusive Pass Member previews here

