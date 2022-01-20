Marvel Shares 4 Variant Covers for Women’s History Month

Marvel has shared a look at four Women’s History Month-themed variant covers for upcoming comics, featuring some of you favorite female characters likes Emma Frost and Captain Carter.
- This March, Marvel Comics will spotlight an all-star lineup of female artists with a new variant cover program commemorating Women’s History Month.
- Sara Pichelli, Betsy Cola, Jan Bazaldua, Rian Gonzales, Ema Lupacchino, and Karen Darboe will depict some of history’s most inspirational women with a Marvel twist!
- Fans can see Emma Frost, Sersi, Magik, and Captain Carter pay homage to Queen Elizabeth I, Cleopatra, Joan of Arc, and British suffragettes in gorgeous portrait-style covers that will adorn your favorite Marvel series all month long.
- Check out the first four Women’s History Month-themed variant covers now and stay tuned for the reveal of the final two variant covers in the coming weeks. Collect all six starting on March 9.