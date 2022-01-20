Marvel Shares First Look at New Character Tosin Oduye Before Debut in 200th “Black Panther” Issue

“Black Panther #3” will be hitting stores later this month and it will mark the milestone 200th issue for the iconic character. The issue will also feature a brand new character, Tosin Oduye, and Marvel gave us a first look at the character.

On January 26, the third issue of Academy Award-winning writer John Ridley and artist Juann Cabal’s highly-anticipated run on “Black Panther” will mark the character’s milestone 200th issue.

To celebrate, “Black Panther #3” will be a giant-sized special with bonus stories celebrating the past and foreshadowing the future of the Black Panther. And, an all-new character debut that will change the world of Wakanda.

Here’s a first look at Tosin Oduye, the new key player in Ridley’s run, designed by artist German Peralta: