National Geographic Cancels “Race To The Center of The Earth” After One Season

According to Deadline, National Geographic will not be going ahead with any further seasons of their big-budget adventure competition series, Race To The Center of The Earth.
What’s Happening:
- Race To The Center of The Earth came from Bertram Van Munster and Elise Doganieri, creators of The Amazing Race.
- The show premiered on the National Geographic’s cable network in March 2021 and was added to Disney+ in May.
- The seven-part series pitted four teams of three against one another in a sprint across the globe for a $1M prize. Each group started from a different corner of the Earth – South America, Russia, Canada and Southeast Asia – racing to win the bounty. They faced untamed jungles, frozen arctic, arid deserts, bustling cities, treacherous mountains and vast oceans to reach the location where all four routes intersect and the first team to arrive at the buoy claims it all.
- The series was initially commissioned in early 2019 and featured close to 100 locations.
- Race To The Center of The Earth marked National Geographic’s first move into the competition space. Doganieri and Van Munster had hopes that it would be a returning franchise.